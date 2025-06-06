Dallas Cowboys 2025 Playoff and Super Bowl Odds

The Dallas Cowboys head into the 2025 NFL season as one of the league’s most unpredictable teams regarding the playoffs and Super Bowl.

Following a 7-10 finish in 2024, Dallas has undergone significant changes, starting with the coaching staff and followed by substantial roster adjustments.

Now led by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys aim to forge a new identity and compete for a playoff spot in a challenging yet winnable NFC.

While their Super Bowl odds have plummeted, there’s reason to believe Dallas could be a dark horse contender for a postseason run.

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of their playoff and Super Bowl outlook, including predictions for the NFC East standings.

Super Bowl and Playoff Odds: Underdog Status for 2025

As of June 2025, the Dallas Cowboys hold +100000 odds to win Super Bowl LIX, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, an implied probability of just 0.1%.

Their odds of making the playoffs sit around +800, reflecting heavy skepticism from odds-makers after a rough 2024 campaign.

ESPN has the Cowboys odds on a playoff appearance at 30.6%, while their chances of getting to the Super Bowl are at 2.9% and winning the Super Bowl 1.4%.

That said, Dallas still fields a talented roster, especially at the top, and the coaching staff overhaul offers a fresh vision.

In a wide-open NFC, even long shots can get hot at the right time.

Coaching Changes: A Culture Shift Under Brian Schotenheimer

The Cowboys made a bold move by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to head coach after his time as offensive coordinator.

Known for his player-friendly approach and offensive creativity, Schottenheimer is implementing a tougher, more competitive culture in Dallas, something that may have been lacking in recent years.

He’s backed by a strong staff:

Matt Eberflus, the new defensive coordinator and former Bears head coach, returns to Dallas to retool a defense that faltered in 2024.

Klayton Adams, the new offensive coordinator, brings a wealth of offensive line knowledge and will have more emphasis on the run game and play-action.

Nick Sorensen takes over special teams, bringing energy and familiarity with Schottenheimer.

Junior Adams and Conor Riley step in as wide receiver and offensive line coaches, both praised for player development at the collegiate level.

Schottenheimer’s staff is focused on discipline, daily accountability, and re-energizing the locker room.

Roster Evaluation: Top-End Talent Still Intact

Despite some key departures, most notably DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin, the Cowboys still have star power on both sides of the ball.

Dak Prescott returns healthy after a season-ending hamstring injury in 2024. He’s reportedly sharp in offseason activities, and the offensive system is being tailored around his quick reads and mobility.

The wide receiver room may be the deepest in years. CeeDee Lamb is a top-five receiver, and new WR2 George Pickens brings physicality and big-play ability.

Tyler Booker, the rookie offensive lineman, is expected to start at guard and help fill the leadership and talent void left by Zack Martin. He’s strong, polished, and plays with an edge that matches the team’s new identity.

On defense, Micah Parsons remains the elite cornerstone. After another All-Pro campaign in 2024, he enters 2025 as one of the front-runners for Defensive Player of the Year.

Trevon Diggs should be back from injury, giving the Cowboys a much-needed boost in the secondary. Paired with DaRon Bland, Dallas hopes to return to its ball-hawking ways under Eberflus.

Team Identity and Strategic Changes

The Cowboys are also shifting their long-standing “draft and develop” philosophy. Blending savvy veteran additions with homegrown stars.

Expect Dallas to remain aggressive in trades and mid-season free agent signings.

Offensively, Prescott’s cadence and temp have been adjusted to improve communication and limit penalties. Defensively, Eberflus is pushing for increased takeaways and more disguised coverages.

Culture-wise, the team is engaging in more competitive drills, team bonding, and accountability structures to rebuild locker room unity.

NFC East Standing Prediction (2025)

The NFC East is still one of the NFL’s most volatile divisions, and Dallas must climb the ladder if it wants to return to the playoffs. Here’s a projected order of finish:

Philadelphia Eagles – 11-6 Jalen Hurts and a deep roster keep Philly on top, even with a few offseason losses. Dallas Cowboys – 8-9 Improved chemistry and a soft mid-season stretch keep them competitive, but just short of a playoff berth. Washington Commanders – 7-10 Jayden Daneils shows promise, but he will have a sophomore slump. New York Giants – 6-11 Uncertainty at quarterback and a shaky offensive line keep them at the bottom.



Final Season Prediction: 8-9 Record, 30% Chance to Make Playoffs

The Cowboys’ margin of error is thin.

If Prescott stays healthy, the offensive line stabilizes behind Tyler Booker, and Micah Parsons continues his dominant form, Dallas could contend for a wildcard spot.

But given the strength of other NFC contenders and lingering roster depth concerns, a realistic prediction is an 8-9 finish, narrowly missing the postseason.

A Team in Transition

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys are a team in transition, but not in free fall.

With a retooled coaching staff, a promising rookie class, and elite players like Prescott, Parsons, and Lamb, they have a foundation to build on.

This season may not end in a Super Bowl run, but it could mark the beginning of a more modern, more focused Cowboys rea, one that trades hype for substance and potential for results.

Fans should be cautiously optimistic: the pieces are coming together. The next step is putting it all on the field.