The Ultimate Dallas Cowboys 2025 Playoffs Prediction

Can America’s Team Finally Break Through?

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2025 regular season with a 14-3 record, one game shy of sweeping the NFC East, going unbeaten at home, and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys blended explosive offense, timely defense, and rising young stars into one of their most complete seasons in decades.

Now the question remains: Can they finish the job?

Here’s a full breakdown of the Cowboys’ projected 2025 playoff run, including matchups and score predictions.

NFC Playoff Picture (Projected Final Seeding)

Dallas Cowboys (14-3) San Francisco 49ers (13-4) Detroit Lions (11-6) Atlanta Falcons (10-7) Philadelphia Eagles (12-5) Green Bay Packers (10-7) Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Wild Card Round: Cowboys—Bye

As the No. 1 seed, Dallas earns a critical week of rest, allowing stars like Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens to recover.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who starred in December, is now fully unleashed and ready to wreak havoc.

NFC Divisional Round: Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Packers 20

The Cowboys end the playoff nightmare that has haunted them for over two decades by finally beating Green Bay.

Prescott throws three touchdowns, and Parsons goes off on the Packers’ offensive line.

The defense forces two Jordan Love turnovers, and Jaydon Blue carries the offense down the stretch.

Projected Stats:

Dak Prescott : 24/34, 278 yds, 3 TD

: 24/34, 278 yds, 3 TD Jaydon Blue : 17 carries, 95 yds, 1 TD

: 17 carries, 95 yds, 1 TD CeeDee Lamb : 7 catches, 102 yds, 1 TD

: 7 catches, 102 yds, 1 TD Micah Parsons : 2 sacks, 1 FF

: 2 sacks, 1 FF Overshown: 9 tackles, 1 PBU

NFC Championship: 49ers @ Cowboys

Prediction: Cowboys 27, 49ers 24

In the most emotional and hard-fought win of the season, Dallas takes down its playoff nemesis in San Francisco.

A late defensive stand by DaRon Bland and DeMarvion Overshown halts a potential game-tying drive, and Brandon Aubrey nails the game-winning kick from 45 yards.

Projected Stats:

Dak Prescott : 26/39, 326 yds, 2 TD

: 26/39, 326 yds, 2 TD CeeDee Lamb : 9 catches, 124 yds, 1 TD

: 9 catches, 124 yds, 1 TD George Pickens : 6 catches, 88 yds

: 6 catches, 88 yds Parsons : 1 sack, 4 pressures

: 1 sack, 4 pressures Overshown: 10 tackles, 4th-down stop

The Cowboys advance to their first Super Bowl since 1996.

Super Bowl LX: Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: Cowboys 34, Chiefs 30

It’s a heavyweight fight on the game’s biggest stage—Mahomes vs Prescott, Reid vs Schottenheimer, Parson vs Kelce. And when the confetti settles, America’s Team finally delivers.

Dak Prescott plays the game of his life, and CeeDee Lamb cements his legacy with two touchdowns. Micah Parsons sacks Mahomes twice in the second half, and rookie Shavon Revel Jr intercepts a fourth-quarter pass to seal the win.

Projected Stats:

Dak Prescott : 29/42, 345 yds, 3 TD, Super Bowl MVP

: 29/42, 345 yds, 3 TD, Super Bowl MVP CeeDee Lamb : 8 catches, 129 yds, 2 TD

: 8 catches, 129 yds, 2 TD Jaydon Blue : 19 carries, 87 yds, 1 TD

: 19 carries, 87 yds, 1 TD Micah Parsons : 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

: 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble Shavon Revel Jr. : 1 INT

: 1 INT Overshown: 7 tackles

Seasons Awards & Legacy Impact

Dak Prescott : MVP finalist, SB MVP

: MVP finalist, SB MVP Micah Parsons : Defensive Player of the Year

: Defensive Player of the Year CeeDee Lamb : First-Team All-Pro, WR leader in yards and TDs

: First-Team All-Pro, WR leader in yards and TDs Brian Schottenheimer : Coach of the Year

: Coach of the Year Jaydon Blue : PFWA All-Rookie Team

: PFWA All-Rookie Team DeMarvion Overshown: Comeback Player of the Year finalist

Overcoming Past Demons

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys overcome past demons, playoff history, and a loaded NFC to capture their sixth Super Bowl championship—the franchise’s first in 30 years.

Led by veterans, energized by youth, and defined by toughness, this Cowboys team delivered a season that will be remembered for generations.

Final Record (Including the Playoffs): 17-3

Super Bowl Champions. Legacy Secured.