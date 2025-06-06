Cowboys appear to have a plan should Tyler Guyton fail to develop

As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the 2025 season, one of the most closely watched position battles in training camp will be at left tackle.

Tyler Guyton, the team’s 1st-round pick in 2024, is entering his second year with more questions than answers after an underwhelming rookie campaign.

If he doesn’t take a significant leap this offseason, he could be supplanted by a player steadily gaining recognition and moving up the depth chart.

Thanks to Joe Hoyt of DLLS Sports, we know that the first player on the depth chart to challenge Tyler Guyton for his starting spot is 2023 5th-round pick Asim Richards.

Room to Improve

Guyton’s rookie season was marred by inconsistency.

While his elite athletic traits were evident, he struggled with technique, hand placement, and leverage against NFL-caliber edge rushers.

Penalties and blown protections made it difficult for the offense to find rhythm on Guyton’s side, and QB Dak Prescott took more hits than he should have.

The Cowboys drafted Guyton to be the long-term blindside protector, but the growing pains were sharper than anticipated.

Criticism of selecting a left tackle over more pressing needs like wide receiver or running back now seem validated after Guyton struggled in his first year.

Asim Time

Enter Asim Richards, the former 5th-round pick from 2023.

While he didn’t arrive with Guyton’s draft-day hype, Richards has quietly developed into a solid option along the offensive line.

His versatility was a strength early in his career, but this offseason he has focused on mastering left tackle specifically, and it’s showing.

Richards has taken second-team reps behind Guyton, but there are whispers from inside camp that the gap is narrowing fast.

This could be a make-or-break camp for Guyton.

The Cowboys have made it clear that nothing will be handed out, and new offensive line coach Conor Riley is expected to get the best out of every member of the group.

Getting it Right

With championship aspirations and minimal margin for error in the NFC, the Cowboys can’t afford to be patient if Guyton doesn’t show progress.

This isn’t about potential anymore. It’s about performance.

The battle at left tackle could stretch into the preseason, and fans should expect a genuine competition.

If Guyton falters, don’t be surprised to see Richards in the starting lineup come Week 1.

For Guyton, the time is now to prove he belongs, because the Cowboys already have a capable Plan B waiting in the wings.