3 Dallas Cowboys rookies who could start in Week 1

No matter what you think about the Brian Schottenheimer hiring, free agency, or anything else, the incoming Cowboys rookies should get you fired up.

Dallas walked away with one of the strongest draft classes in the league, largely due to a consistent best-player-available strategy, and it will have a huge impact on the 2025 season. Multiple rookies will be asked to make a day one impact.

In short, the George Pickens addition may not be their most beneficial new toy; it might just be these young guys.

I see the majority, if not all, of the incoming rookies getting on the field throughout the season, but we really need to consider who can become starters by Week 1. This is a roster that lost talent in the offseason, and could use a boost in a few starting roles.

On both sides of the ball, we need to see some of these rookies earn that title in the build-up to the season; let’s talk about the three that have the best chance of doing that.

Tyler Booker: Take Over Right Guard

There is one obvious name on this list, so let’s get him out of the way to start.

Tyler Booker, the leader of the 2025 Cowboys rookies, must become the clear-cut starter at right guard by the start of the season.

You don’t draft guards in the first round to sit and develop, and Booker is no exception. The former Alabama star is being asked to succeed Zack Martin, and while that’s a tall order, it’s one he must fulfill for the offense to function well.

His strength and size are immediately ready for the NFL, but the more raw aspects of his game need to be focused on and attacked during training camp.

FWIW… Tyler Booker received RG1 reps today in OTAs. pic.twitter.com/Ff6U2VnDjt — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) May 20, 2025

All the intangibles are there, he just needs to put in the work necessary to be ready for Week 1. The SEC is great, but Booker is set to see Jalen Carter and Dexter Lawrence in the first two weeks of the season, and he must be prepared for that task.

If he isn’t, we’re going to see Dallas struggle to protect Dak Prescott and create lanes for Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue. Tyler Booker must come out of the gate strong.

Shavon Revel: Filling Big Shoes At Cornerback

It seems that All-Pro Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is ahead of schedule in his rehab. His recovery is a huge storyline in Dallas, and it’s why Shavon Revel may be asked to start at corner in Week 1.

While Diggs tries to come back from a “chondral tissue graft,” Revel is recovering from a torn ACL, but he may be asked to cover for the veteran early in the season.

Revel is expected to be ready by the beginning of the year, but Diggs’ availability is going to be a question mark until we get a lot closer. That means Revel needs to train, rehab, and prepare to be CB2 in September.

Rehab is coming along nicely for ECU CB Shavon Revel Jr, following ACL reconstruction on Oct. 15th. One of the premier corners in the class, Revel is up to 21 mph on the treadmill, and remains on track to be fully cleared this summer. pic.twitter.com/pHwAau6QL4 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 19, 2025

Dallas got a steal by snagging the injured Revel in the third round, and that talent needs to come through once he is back to 100%.

The Cowboys’ secondary is one of the most volatile units on the roster, and he carries much of its potential on his shoulders.

If healthy, Shavon Revel must be ready to start to kick off the 2025 NFL season.

Jay Toia: Flying Under The Radar

Former UCLA Bruin, Jay Toia, was the 217th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Naturally, you don’t expect those guys to be impact players in Week 1, but this high-potential nose tackle might just break that narrative.

Currently listed as the backup to Mazi Smith on the defensive line, Toia is already on the brink of being a starter, and he might just need a strong training camp to make the leap.

He was a phenomenal value pick for the Cowboys in April, and he presents a legitimate challenge to Smith.

Pretty good start to the 7th round for the Cowboys with Jay Toia DT from UCLA. He was 116 on the @dpbrugler board. Big ole 1-tech DT. — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) April 26, 2025

Dallas has needed a run-stuffing, high-energy guy on the inside for years, and if they see that in Toia this summer, they will not wait to make him the starter. He has a very rare opportunity for a seventh-round pick.

Even if he isn’t able to surpass Smith, a former first-rounder, on the depth chart, you can bank on him making an impact this season.

As Cowboys rookies go, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more NFL-ready seventh-rounder in recent years than Jay Toia. Now it’s time to see what he makes of that.