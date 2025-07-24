How likely is Dallas winning Super Bowl LX? Don’t bet on it

With training camp barely a few days old, several sports betting sites are laying down the odds of every NFL team winning Super Bowl LX in February.

Depending on how you look at it, it either doesn’t look good for the Dallas Cowboys. Or, you could make a boatload of cash if you take a flyer on Dallas this year.

The bottom line is that the Cowboys will begin the 2025 season with just a two percent chance to win their sixth championship in February in Santa Clara.

But wouldn’t it be perfect for the Cowboys to pass the 49ers, and tie both New England and Pittsburgh, in championships won on San Francisco’s home field?

ESPN Favors Eagles, Bills

The folks at ESPN put out this chart:

TEAM/SB CONF DIVISION WINS (O/U) PLAYOFFS (Y/N)

Eagles +650 +300 -145 11.5 (+110 O, -130 U) (-450 | +340)

Bills +700 +325 -275 11.5 (-155 O, +135 U) (-750 | +475)

Ravens +700 +325 -145 11.5 (-120 O, +100 U) (-500 | +360)

Chiefs +750 +350 -120 11.5 (+100 O, -120 U) (-450 | +340)

Lions +900 +400 +135 10.5 (+110 O, -130 U) (-215 | +180)

49ers 20-1 +650 +150 10.5 (+110 O, -130 U) (-185 | +155)

Bengals 20-1 +850 +225 10.5 (+120 O, -150 U) (-150 | +130)

Commanders 20-1 +850 +225 9.5 (-120 O, +100 U) (-150 | +130)

Rams 22-1 10-1 +175 9.5 (-140 O, +120 U) (-170 | +145)

Packers 22-1 10-1 +260 9.5 (-110 O, -110 U) (-125 | +105)

Chargers 25-1 11-1 +300 9.5 (-110 O, -110 U) (-135 | +115)

Texans 25-1 12-1 +100 9.5 (+105 O, -125 U) (-155 | +135)

Vikings 30-1 11-1 +360 8.5 (-150 O, +130 U) (-105 | -115)

Broncos 30-1 15-1 +325 9.5 (+100 O, -120 U) (-110 | -110)

Buccaneers 30-1 15-1 +100 9.5 (+100 O, -120 U) (-165 | +140)

Bears 30-1 16-1 +450 8.5 (+130 O, -150 U) (+170 | -200)

Steelers 40-1 20-1 +550 8.5 (+100 O, -120 U) (+140 | -165)

Cardinals 50-1 25-1 +450 8.5 (-125 O, +105 U) (+130 | -150)

Long Odds For Dallas

Per ESPN, the Cowboys are 50-1 to win the Super Bowl and 25-1 to win the NFC East. The over under for Dallas for wins this fall is just 7.5.

It seems the odds-makers aren’t looking at much improvement over last year despite the recent coaching change.

Here’s the rest of the NFL odds:

Cowboys 50-1 25-1 +600 7.5 (-145 O, +125 U) (+200 | -240)

Seahawks 60- 35-1 +550 8.5 (+130 O, -150 U) (+165 | -195)

Falcons 75-1 30-1 +225 7.5 (-130 O, +110 U) (+155 | -185)

Patriots 75-1 35-1 +500 8.5 (+100 O, -120 U) (+145 | -170)

Dolphins 75-1 35-1 +700 8.5 (+155 O, -185 U) (+190 | -225)

Jaguars 100-1 40-1 +300 7.5 (-120 O, +100 U) (+170 | -200)

Raiders 100-1 50-1 15-1 6.5 (-155 O, +135 U) (+340 | -450)

Colts 100-1 60-1 +350 7.5 (-110 O, -110 U) (+175 | -210)

Panthers 150-1 60-1 +400 6.5 (-125 O, +105 U) (+250 | -300)

Jets 200-1 75-1 14-1 5.5 (-155 O, +135 U) (+450 | -700)

Giants 200-1 75-1 30-1 5.5 (+115 O, -135 U) (+800 | -1600)

Browns 200-1 100-1 30-1 4.5 (-175 O, +150 U) (+800 | -1600)

Titans 250-1 150-1 +750 5.5 (-145 O, +125 U) (+425 | -650)

Saints 300-1 100-1 11-1 5.5 (+115 O, -135 U) (+475 | -750)

Meanwhile, Over At Fox Sports

Over at Fox Sports they have these odds posted.

If you want to save yourself the trouble, they have Dallas with these odds to win the NFC East: +550 (Bet $100 to win $550). The Cowboys, per Fox Sports, have these odds to win the Super Bowl: +5000 (Bet $100 to win $5,000).

The bottom line is, at least with the gambling professionals, the smart money isn’t on Dallas to win much of anything this fall.

Is That You Cody?

Finally, another BetMGM customer is putting five-figure faith in the Dallas Cowboys. The bettor has $10,000 on Dallas +2500 to win the NFC.

In the unlikely event that the Cowboys have a huge year and reach the Super Bowl, the bettor will pocket $250,000.

Inside The Star writer, Cody Warren, recently picked the Cowboys to go 14-3 and steamroll through the playoffs to win the Super Bowl this year. I’ll have to ask him if he has a BetMGM account…