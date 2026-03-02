Dallas Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft: Turning Picks 12 & 20 Into Gold

In this Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft, I turned picks 12 and 20 into five top-100 selections to build depth, reload the defense, and strengthen the roster for January.

I didn’t want a splash in this mock draft, unless you count the trades as a splash. I wanted to fill the defense with rookies who could contribute right away.

Holding picks 12 and 20 sounds great on the surface. Two first-rounders, two big names, and two jerseys flying off the shelves.

But when I looked at the way the board fell, I didn’t see clean value sitting there at either spot. What I did see was opportunities with trades that were offered to me for each pick.

Instead of forcing picks in this mock draft just to say I stayed in the first round, I turned those two selections into five picks inside the top 100: Picks 32, 34, 64, 65, and 96.

I feel that’s how you control a draft when you have so many needs on one side of the ball.

Round 1: Pick 32—Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

I still landed an impact player. It may not be the safety everyone wanted, but he is the safety the Cowboys needed.

Thieneman gives the Cowboys range on the back end and instincts you can’t coach. He sees it fast and closes even faster.

This defense needs more playmakers in the secondary, and I wasn’t leaving this without addressing it.

Trading down didn’t cost any quality, but it gave me volume without sacrificing talent. That matters when the Cowboys need a lot of help.

Round 2: Pick 34—Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

This pick was about getting a player who could lead the defense. A smart, instinctive leader who has shot up draft boards.

Rodriguez plays downhill and doesn’t hesitate. He plays physical and finishes tackles. The middle of the defense has to get stronger. I feel this is non-negotiable.

When I moved back from 12 in this mock draft, instead of getting one player, I got a tone-setting linebacker and still kept stacking picks.

Round 3: Pick 64—Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Round 3: Pick 65—Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Back-to-back swings in the trenches and the secondary from this mock draft.

Neal gives the Cowboys length and outside coverage ability. You can’t survive in this league without corners who hold up and fit Christian Parker’s blueprint. I’m adding competition immediately.

Then Jacas brings the pass-rush juice. I want waves of pressure and not one guy carrying the load in the fourth quarter. I want fresh legs coming off the edge.

Depth may be boring to some fans, but depth wins games.

Round 3: Pick 96—Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Allen and Javonte Williams give the Cowboys two bruisers at running back and a more mature Jaydon Blue gives them a home run hitter once the defensive line gets softened up.

Allen runs north-south and doesn’t dance around too much. When it’s third and two in December, I want two backs who can lower their shoulder and move the chains.

This offense has a closer in Williams, but having two backs who can close out a game keeps the running game fresh late in the season.

Day 3 Equals More Competition

I doubled and tripled down on the defensive front in this mock draft because you never stop investing in the pass rush. Ever.

Dennis-Sutton and Curry bring traits, Gumbs is a late-round upside player, Kelly adds linebacker depth and special teams value, and Nussmeier is a developmental quarterback with arm talent worth betting on in the middle rounds.

Every pick in this mock draft adds competition. Nobody gets handed anything on this team.

Why I’d Take This Haul Every Time

Two first-round names would have looked good on a graphic, but five top-100 players look better on Sundays.

I strengthened the secondary, I toughened the linebacker room, added multiple edge rushers, brought in a power back, and created depth across the roster instead of relying on one or two rookies to save the season.

That could be the difference for a team with so many needs.

This Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft wasn’t about winning draft night with big names, but it was about building something that could hold up late in the season.

If the front office walked out of April with this kind of class, I’d feel good about where this team is headed.

