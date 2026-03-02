3 winners, 2 losers from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

So as the NFL combine came to an end late Sunday afternoon, I did in fact watch about 85% of it, and made sure to keep up on Twitter with the things that I missed.

The main thing that I focused on, though, is how well some of these guys handle pressure, because if you can’t do it now, how will you do it on game day on the biggest stage of them all?

It is hard to tell right now who will be there for Dallas when they are on the clock at 12 & 20, but a few guys on the defensive side of the ball, for me, stuck out and a few also did not perform the way that I thought they would.

So let’s dive into MY winners and losers from the combine this weekend.

Remember you can disagree with me and that is okay. Just make a comment and let me know what you think if you ever watched it like I did.

These aren’t even guys that the Cowboys have to draft, just players that I thought did well and a few that did not do so hot.

This is more of a post, just my takeaways from what I liked and who I liked and those that I think rose up a few spots in the draft and some that probably took a hit unless they do super well at their pro day, if held for them.

Winners

So one guy that helped his case that is projected to go in the 2nd or 3rd round, was Jacob Rodriguez, a standout linebacker from Texas Tech and winner of the 2025 Bronko Nagurski, Butkus, and Lombardi award.

Now the Cowboys do not have a day two pick, so that is an issue, but if they end up trading George Pickens or doing something else they could get their hands on one.

Rodriguez ran a 4.57-second 40, with a 38.5-inch vertical. During his on-field work, everything he did was smooth at 6-foot-1, 231 pounds.

Another guy that turned heads was Sonny Styles clearly, which is the guy that I wish would fall to Dallas, but it won’t happen.

Despite carrying the most weight by any LB at the combine, he tied for the fastest marks in the group with a 99th% 4.46s 40 and 1.56s 10-yard split.

He also had a 43.5” vertical that was 3.5 inches higher than the rest of the LBs. Man, I would do anything for the Cowboys to get their hands on him somehow in April.

I could name 20 other guys, but I would be here forever, but one other guy that I really liked this weekend was D’Angelo Ponds.

He is on the shorter side of the typical defensive back. He was measured at the Combine at 5-foot-9, 182 pounds. Luckily for him, he showed that his small stature might not be as impactful as some may worry, with an impressive vertical.

He was measured at a 43.5-inch vertical. It is the best mark among cornerbacks at this year’s combine.

He is another guy that is projected to go in the second round, but maybe Dallas takes a chance on him with the 20th pick. Who knows?

Losers

So now for the bad end of the stick.

I am only going to add a couple of guys here because I don’t really think it is fair to say they are losers because they are still going to get drafted, but the performance this weekend did not do them any favors like it did for the guys above.

Emmett Johnson, the running back from Nebraska, was projected to be the second or third running back taken in the draft this year, but after 4.56 40-yard dash that might be in question.

That was the worst of the running backs this combine, and not showing that you can have breakaway speed in this league will hurt you.

Maybe he will be better at his pro day.

Malachi Fields, a wide receiver known for his go routes at Notre Dame, also had a bad 40-yard dash time.

4.61 is not ideal, and he dropped a few passes during the gauntlet run. This was a guy that I thought Dallas could maybe check out if they lose George Pickens in free agency, but not really a fan of him any longer after what I saw this weekend.

I would be here for days if I talked about all the players I watched, but these are the ones that while I was taking notes, stuck out to me the most, who I either liked before the combine or thought Dallas could get early or late if all the things fell the right way.

Other guys’ stocks rose and fell, but these are the main ones that I knew I wanted to talk about, but there are plenty of stories out there that dive into other players that I did not name here.

We will see if the Cowboys even have a chance to draft any of these guys when next month rolls around.