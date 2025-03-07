Dallas Cowboys top priorities for 2025 still remain a major problem

Well, after a very busy week from the Dallas Cowboys front office, I thought it would be a good time to reset and bring everything back down to earth and understand the makings of it all.

Although they finally did a handful of great things by signing Osa Odighizuwa and restructuring Dak Prescott’s deal and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, freeing up $56.6 million in cap space, the question now becomes: are they even going to use it to get better from the outside in?

Jerry Jones made comments about it, and it sure sounds like he is still up to his old ways of not doing so.

“I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids,” he said this week. Like what? Have the last five years of failing with this same roster taught you anything dude?

You free up all that money and say you aren’t going to do anything? Well, with that, I wanted to rank the top priorities that remain for this team and how it is still a major problem.

Linebacker

I still think the biggest problem as we sit today is at linebacker.

Eric Kendricks played well on a one-year deal, so he might be back, but don’t bank on it.

DeMarvion Overshown probably has a 10% chance to play at all in 2025 after tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL in December. He was going to be a stud, and I hated to see that happen.

They have the worst line backing group in all of football as it stands today.

Marist Liufau, the rookie from Notre Dame, played well to end the season, but that is what you are banking on going into the 2025 season?

Yes, he should start, but wearing the green dot for a second-year player with a brand-new defense and defensive coordinator might be tough.

I think a couple of the positions below are more important on the field, but I put linebacker first because again as we sit today, I think it is the weakest part of the Dallas Cowboys football team.

Defensive Tackle

This should be pretty cut and dry. The interior of the Cowboys defensive line has been a problem for the last three seasons.

Teams run all over Dallas and they continue to let it happen year after year.

Re-signing Odighizuwa was extremely important for them to preserve what little good they had inside but there are still significant needs that must be addressed this offseason before anyone should feel good about this position group.

I have seen draft board after draft board, I have no clue what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do with pick no. 12.

I have seen folks have them pick a running back, an offensive lineman or a defender. Honestly, after the Bears made some trades for those offensive lineman, they may take just the best available player now which might throw the Cowboys off.

Offensive Line

What used to be the biggest strength for the Dallas Cowboys has now become a big need.

Future Hall of Famer Zack Martin retired, and they are banking on some young guys. Tyler Guyton is a raw talent, but struggled in his rookie season, so they will need a huge jump in play from him.

This line has problems. It isn’t just penalties, but the pressure and sacks are also a big reason why the Cowboys struggle.

In their losses, the Cowboys have let Dak Prescott take a lot of heat, a whopping 15 sacks in five games.

The Cowboys front office had a productive week, but a lot of problems still linger.