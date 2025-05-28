Cowboys hope to flip the script against 1 familiar foe

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field for their first home game of this season, they will be facing some familiar foes.

One in particular has enjoyed some past success against the Cowboys. Especially when playing at AT&T Stadium.

Russell Wilson, now starting for his fourth NFL team, joined the New York Giants over the offseason.

While he didn’t face Dallas while with the Denver Broncos nor the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson was 5-2 against Dallas while playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson was 2-1 when those games were played in Dallas. His lone loss came in the only playoff game he played against the Cowboys at the end of the 2018 season.

Wilson will come into Sunday’s game at noon riding a four-game regular season winning streak.

Here’s a breakdown of those games and his stats:

Regular Season

Year Score W/L C-A-Yds TD-INT Where

2012 27-7 W 15-20-151 1-0 @SEA

2014 30-23 L 14-28-126 0-1 @SEA

2015 13-12 W 19-30-210 1-1 @DAL

2017 21-12 W 14-21-93 2-0 @DAL

2018 24-13 W 16-26-192 2-0 @SEA

2020 38-31 W 27-40-315 5-0 @SEA

Playoffs

2018 24-22 L 18-27-233 1-0 @DAL

All Playing with Seattle

A Different Foe Today?

It has been five years now since the Cowboys have had to prepare for Wilson.

Since his victory over the Cowboys in 2020, Wilson’s record is well below .500. From 2021 through last week’s loss to the Commanders, Wilson is 23-33 as a starter.

Since the playoff loss that ended Seattle’s 2018 season, Wilson is just 1-3 in postseason play.

Last week, in a 21-6 loss to Washington, Wilson was 17-for-37 for 168 yards.

He didn’t throw a touchdown nor did he throw an interception. He was sacked twice and had to settle for two field goals.

Still, the Giants were in the game until midway through the fourth quarter.

The last thing the Cowboys need to do, especially coming off a season-opening loss in Philadelphia, is get caught looking past Wilson and the Giants.

The Game Plan

Wilson ran eight times for 44 yards against the Commanders last week. If he is flushed out of the pocket, he can still do a lot of damage with his legs.

If he isn’t flushed out, and if he has a clean pocket to throw from, he can still be dangerous with his arm too.

Given how Dallas struggled to get pressure on Jalen Hurts last week until they started blitzing, this will be a major area of concern.

Both teams must avoid starting the year out at 0-2. Despite the Cowboys’ recent run of success against New York, the Giants will be a dangerous opponent.

Even more so if their starting quarterback can channel some of his old Seattle mojo this Sunday afternoon.