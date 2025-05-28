Cowboys In Trade Rumors for Former 2nd Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys in trade rumors for a former second-round pick to help fill a need for a backup at a key position.

Reports out of Seattle suggest that running back Kenneth Walker III could be available, and his skill set would be a perfect complement for Javonte Williams.

Walker is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so the timing couldn’t be better for the Cowboys to strike.

Why Kenneth Walker Fits Dallas

Walker has been one of the league’s most explosive young backs since entering the NFL. In three seasons with the Seahawks, he has rushed for over 2,000 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry and scoring 26 total touchdowns.

His blend of vision, burst, and ability to create big plays would immediately upgrade the Cowboys’ rushing attack, which has lacked consistency.

Dallas has leaned on Javonte Williams and sprinkled in some Miles Sanders, but the results have been lackluster.

While the group has some depth with the unknown abilities of rookie Jaydon Blue, does that group elicit confidence for a potent running game?

Walker would instantly slide into that role, giving the Cowboys a dependable No.1 runner while still allowing Williams and Blue to contribute in complementary roles.

Contract Situation Lowers Trade Cost

The most important factor in Walker’s trade value is his contract status. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Walker will be a free agent in 2026 unless extended.

Seattle faces a financial decision: either commit long-term money to Walker or get value for him now while they still can.

Because of the situation, Walker likely won’t command the same premium he would have a year ago. Instead of a Day 2 pick, the Cowboys could land him for mid-round draft compensation.

Realistic Trade Compensation

Most Likely Cost : 2026 fourth-round pick

: 2026 fourth-round pick Possible Alternative : 2025 fifth-round pick with conditional upgrade clauses based on Walker’s performance

: 2025 fifth-round pick with conditional upgrade clauses based on Walker’s performance Unlikely: Seattle demanding a player in return—Dallas would likely keep the deal limited to picks only

For the Cowboys, giving up a fourth-round pick for a proven playmaker who can transform the run game is a bargain.

Dallas has shown in the past that mid-round selections don’t always yield impact players, so flipping one for an instant starter makes sense.

Why Seattle Could Move On

Seattle drafted Zach Charbonnet in 2023, and he has shown signs of being a reliable workhorse with a more physical, north-south running style. With Charbonnet under team control longer, the Seahawks may see Walker as an expandable asset.

Trading him now prevents losing him for nothing in free agency and gives the team draft capital to address needs elsewhere on the roster.

It’s not a rebuild in Seattle, but it is a roster reshaping—and Walker could be a casualty of that transition.

How Kenneth Walker III Transforms the Cowboys’ Offense

The Cowboys’ offense has playmakers in the passing game with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but balance has been an issue.

Too often, Dallas has leaned heavily on Dak Prescott to carry the load, leaving the run game as an afterthought. That strategy works against weaker opponents but falters against elite defenses.

Walker would change that dynamic. His ability to keep defenses honest on early downs would open up play-action opportunities, making the Cowboys’ passing game even more dangerous.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who values establishing the run, would finally have the right back to execute the scheme.

Risk vs. Reward

The main risk in acquiring Walker is his injury history. He has dealt with minor issues throughout his career, but nothing severe enough to derail his career trajectory.

The Cowboys would need to evaluate his long-term durability before considering an extension, but for a one-year rental at the cost of a fourth- or fifth-round pick, the risk is minimal.

The reward, however, could be massive.

Walker’s addition could stabilize the run game, take pressure off of Prescott and the passing game, and make Dallas one of the most balanced offenses in the NFC.

If the Cowboys want to keep pace with contenders like the Eagles, Rams, Commanders, and Lions, making a low-cost move for Walker could be the smartest decision of the season.