Cowboys open with tough, chippy loss at Philadelphia

The Dallas Cowboys opened the 2025 season in Philadelphia with a 24-20 loss in what turned out to be a very chippy game. So chippy, one player was spitting mad.

Jalen Carter, arguably the Eagles best defensive player, decided to spit on Dak Prescott before the first offensive snap of the game.

Carter was ejected. The Cowboys were elated not to have to deal with Carter and moved the ball well against Philadelphia’s defense.

In the end, Brian Schottenheimer’s debut as Dallas’ 10th head coach ended with a close loss, but a loss nonetheless. The offense was able to move the ball, especially with Carter being ejected six seconds into the game.

The defense?

That unit needs a lot of work. But it did rally in the second half.

Dak Prescott was 21-for-34 for 188 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Javonte Williams had 15 carries for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb had 7 receptions for 110 yards.

The Eagles were plagued by penalties, getting flagged nine times for 110 yards.

Dallas hosts the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 14th at noon in their next game.

1st Quarter

The Cowboys got the opening kickoff and that’s when Carter decided to get tossed before the first snap for spitting on Prescott.

Williams scored the first touchdown of the game on a one-yard plunge after a six-play drive that featured four runs.

The Eagles answered with a 10-play drive capped by a three-yard run for the tying score by Jalen Hurts. Dallas’ defense does not put pressure on Hurts.

Nor did they stop the run.

Dallas returned the favor by committing two dumb penalties of their own on the ensuing kickoff to start the second drive at their own 12.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys’ second drive, aided by a huge 34-yard pass interference penalty, bled into the second quarter. Williams capped the drive on the first play of the quarter with another one-yard plunge.

It capped a nine-play, 88-yard drive.

The Eagles answered with a 12-play, 65-yard drive capped by a Hurts’ seven-yard run to tie the game at 14-14.

Another dumb penalty by the Eagles defense put Dallas into scoring territory. Three straight incomplete passes stalled the Cowboys’ third drive.

Brandon Aubrey banged in a 41-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead with 2:34 left in the half.

Hurts hit Jahan Dotson on a 51-yard bomb to get inside the Dallas 30. Saquon Barkley capped an 8-play, 81-yard drive with a 10-yard run for a 21-17 lead with 51 seconds left.

Yet another dumb penalty got the Cowboys moving to close out the half. Aubrey’s 53-yard field goal made it 21-20 Eagles at the half.

3rd Quarter

The Eagles’ opening drive of the half stalled after a sack by Marshawn Kneeland and Kenny Clark. But Jake Elliott hit a 58-yard field goal to get the Eagles’ lead back to four points at 24-20.

For the most part, Dallas’ defense struggled to put any pressure on Hurts in the first game of the post-Micah Parsons era.

A 49-yard run by Miles Sanders put Dallas at the Eagles 11. Sanders then fumbled the ball away a few plays later.

Prescott made a touchdown-saving tackle on the recovery to keep the Eagles from turning the play into a back-breaking scoop-and-score.

The game was suspended immediately after, with 4:44 left in the quarter, due to lightning in the area. The game resumed a little over an hour later.

Dallas brought pressure when the game restarted and forced a three-and-out.

The score going into the fourth was Eagles 24, Cowboys 20.

4th Quarter

Dallas failed to convert on third and 10 on the first play of the quarter and punted the ball back.

The Eagles managed to move the ball back to midfield, taking a lot of time off the clock, before punting. Dallas took over at the 13 with 7:20 left in the game.

The Cowboys got a first down but couldn’t sustain it, punting the ball back with 4:43 left.

The Eagles also struggled to move the ball as both defenses stepped up after returning from the weather delay.

With 3:02 left, the Cowboys had one last shot at taking the lead. But Prescott and Lamb couldn’t connect on a fourth down pass with two minutes left.