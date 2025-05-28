DaRon Bland could miss multiple games with foot injury

Well, here we go again. The Dallas Cowboys secondary took another major hit this week.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury in Monday’s practice and will be forced to miss multiple weeks. Last season, Bland missed a significant time due to a foot injury suffered at the end of the preseason.

As you can see, it is the other foot this time, not the one that caused him to miss any games a year ago, but still, the All-Pro cornerback Bland signed a four-year, $92 million extension, just over a week ago.

It Strikes Again

What is the issue with the Dallas Cowboys paying a good player, and then the next thing you know he is hurt?

Bland’s absence comes at a tough time for a secondary already easing Trevon Diggs back into action. Diggs, returning from his own major injury, was limited to just 27 snaps in last week’s matchup against the Eagles.

I swear it is like the same writing in the book on every single page. The Dallas Cowboys secondary actually looked awesome last Thursday night against the Eagles, and I was excited for them.

Dallas will now have to lean on their depth at corner, with younger players and rotational pieces, including names like Kaiir Elam, Reddy Steward, and the possibility of elevating training camp standout Zion Childress for depth and larger roles until Bland is able to return.

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is out at least two weeks with a right foot injury.

He missed time last season with a left foot fracture. Trevon Diggs is not ready for a full load. He played 27 snaps vs. the Eagles

Is it time to call Stephon Gilmore — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 10, 2025

That sounds like a disaster with the Bears and the Packers coming up after the Cowboys take on the Giants this Sunday.

Now the question becomes, does Jerry Jones get on the phone and call Stephon Gilmore?

I do not care that he is older, but the last time we saw him in Dallas, just over a year ago, he was awesome!

They are not asking him to come in and win defensive player of the year again, just do a good enough job of holding down the fort until Bland returns. Diggs will play a little bit more each week, but they need a guy like him out there.

I do not trust these younger dudes right now, and heck, the secondary would be nice in the middle of the year with Bland, Diggs and Gilmore. We were not able to see all of them together the last time because of the Diggs injury.

The Cowboys should be just fine this week against the Giants, but the two weeks after that with no Bland could cause a lot of trouble!