3 Cowboys eligible for 2026 HOF class, plus 1 who keeps getting snubbed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

Headlining the group of first-time eligible players are three NFL legends who are expected to be locks: QB Drew Brees, RB Frank Gore, and WR Larry Fitzgerald.

Brees retired as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions, Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, and Fitzgerald is second only to Jerry Rice in career receiving yards.

Their resumes speak for themselves, and each should have a bronze bust in Canton without much debate.

The spotlight in Dallas is shining on three beloved former Cowboys who are also first-time eligible: TE Jason Witten, WR Dez Bryant, and LB Sean Lee.

Each played pivotal roles during their tenure with the team, and now, Cowboys fans are hoping the Hall of Fame selection committee gives them their due.

TE Jason Witten

Jason Witten is the most likely of the Cowboys trio to earn enshrinement: if not in 2026, then soon after.

He played 17 NFL seasons, 16 of them in Dallas, and retired with 1,228 receptions, 13,046 receiving yards, and 74 touchdowns.

He ranks second all-time among tight ends in both receptions and receiving yards, behind only Tony Gonzalez.

A model of consistency and durability, Witten was named to 11 Pro Bowls, earned two 1st-Team All-Pro selections, and was honored as the 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

More than the numbers, Witten was a quiet leader, an offensive cornerstone, and the heart of the Cowboys locker room for over a decade.

While he may not crack the class of 2026 on the first ballot due to the strength of this year’s field, his bust in Canton feels inevitable.

WR Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant’s Hall of Fame case is more complicated.

At his peak, he was arguably the most feared red zone threat in the NFL.

In eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant totaled 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

He made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2012 to 2014, and led the league with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2014, earning 1st-Team All-Pro honors.

Injuries and a relatively short prime may hold him back in the eyes of voters.

However, his emotional fire, physical dominance, and highlight-reel catches made him one of the most electrifying players of his era.

Whether that’s enough to earn a gold jacket remains to be seen.

LB Sean Lee

Sean Lee was the heart and soul of the Cowboys defense for a decade.

Though his career was frequently interrupted by injury, he still managed to compile 796 tackles, 13 interceptions, and 18.5 sacks over 11 seasons.

He made two Pro Bowls and was widely respected around the league for his film study, anticipation, and leadership.

Lee’s Hall of Fame case is the weakest of the three, not due to talent, but because availability often limited his impact.

Still, those who watched him closely know just how elite he was when healthy.

S Darren Woodson

As Cowboys fans celebrate the careers of Witten, Bryant, and Lee, there’s another name that continues to hover just outside the Hall of Fame: Darren Woodson.

The 5x Pro Bowler and 3x Super Bowl champion has been a finalist but remains inexplicably snubbed.

He is the Cowboys’ all-time leading tackler and a key piece of their dynasty in the 1990s.

If 2026 doesn’t finally bring Woodson the recognition he’s earned, Cowboys fans (this writer included) may just riot.

It’s long past time to give one of the game’s most complete safeties his rightful place in Canton.