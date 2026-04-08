Cowboys secondary is crowded, but not good enough

As I was looking over the Dallas Cowboys depth chart before the draft gets here in just a couple of weeks, I was clearly looking at the biggest weaknesses that the team has and all of them are on defense.

The first thing that caught my eye outside of the lack of linebackers, is how crowded the secondary is, but it just isn’t good enough.

So i wanted to dive into that just a little bit and go over some things as they head into the draft and what could still be options moving forward into the summer time.

Quick Rundown

For the sake of this post, they say the Cowboys don’t do anything else to address the secondary. Here is what they would be working with. The first name is clearly Jalen Thompson, the big name free agent they signed for a good amount of money to hold it down back there. When you look at the rest of it, nothing jumps off the screen.

Now, I am lumping corners with safety. DaRon Bland, after getting his new contract, can’t stay on the field and has had surgery on that foot multiple times now, and they cut Trevon Diggs at the end of last year.

Shavon Revel, after recovering from that torn ACL, just did not look right a year ago when he was able to play again, so I will put an astrict next to him for now.

Cobie Durant was a depth signing this offseason but is going to be needed because, again, the backend is just not good enough. Then you have guys like Malik Hooker and Markquese Bell, who honestly might end up being the guy needed more than anyone in that area in 2026.

As you look at the depth chart, Reddy Steward is currently slotted as the nickel cornerback. You can’t possibly tell me that you, as a fan, are comfortable with Steward as the starting NB.

Steward spent time with the Bears and Vikings after going undrafted in 2024 and was claimed off of waivers by the Cowboys last August. He appeared in every game and recorded 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

He is a perfect depth guy, but he is not a starting player in this league, so when the game is on the line you go. Yes, Steward is on the field ready to make a big play and help the Dallas Cowboys get a stop on 4th down and win this football game.

Now the reports are that the combination of Durant, Thompson and P.J Locke who Dallas signed from the Broncos, could get that job of running the NB, but Steward is not a guy that needs to be on the field 90% of the time.

So again, the Cowboys have a lot of depth in the secondary, and I am sure more is on the way depending on what they do with the draft.

I think they should stay where they are with picks 12 & 20 and take the best defender at 12, and hopefully, that is a cornerback, and then you can entertain whatever you want with the 20th pick.

I would be okay with them having a team give them a few day two picks since they only have one in round three after dealing Osa to the 49ers about a month ago.

I am just a fan who follows this stuff a lot closer than most and writes 5 posts a week, but at the end of the day, I have no say on this, but I think we can all agree to disagree and that is okay, but this secondary is not good enough as of today to get this team where it needs to be, although it is loaded with depth.