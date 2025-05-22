Eagles’ Breakout Candidates for 2025: Who to Watch in Fantasy Drafts

The Philadelphia Eagles have assembled a talented roster heading into the 2025 season with several players poised for fantasy breakouts.

After their 2025 NFL Draft and various offseason moves, the depth chart reveals intriguing opportunities for fantasy managers looking to gain an edge in their drafts.

Will Shipley’s Expanded Role

Second-year running back Will Shipley appears set for an increased workload in 2025. Though Saquon Barkley remains the clear RB1, the Eagles coaching staff has indicated Shipley should see more carries in his sophomore campaign.

As a rookie in 2024, Shipley recorded 30 carries for 82 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per attempt.

While these numbers don’t jump off the page, his limited opportunities and adjustment to NFL speed likely contributed to the modest production.

With a full season under his belt and reports suggesting an expanded role, Shipley represents solid mid-to-late round value in fantasy drafts.

His pass-catching abilities and increased snap count projection make him particularly valuable in PPR formats and as a handcuff to Barkley, who has dealt with injury concerns throughout his career.

Jahan Dotson’s Opportunity

Jahan Dotson enters 2025 firmly established as the Eagles’ third starting wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. This role in Philadelphia’s passing attack presents significant fantasy upside for managers targeting value receivers in the middle rounds.

Dotson’s positioning as WR3 in an offense featuring Jalen Hurts at quarterback creates a perfect storm for fantasy production.

Defenses will continue focusing coverage on Brown and Smith, potentially leaving Dotson with favorable matchups.

His route-running precision and red zone potential make him an attractive fantasy option who could outperform his average draft position.

Kyle McCord’s Developmental Track

The Eagles selected quarterback Kyle McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, adding him to a quarterback room that already features Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee.

While Hurts remains entrenched as the starter, McCord has drawn praise from coaches during early workouts and could potentially beat out McKee for the QB2 position this summer.

For dynasty league managers, McCord represents an intriguing stash candidate.

His college pedigree and arm talent make him worth monitoring throughout the preseason, as he could develop into a valuable asset if given an opportunity due to injury or in specific packages.

Under-the-Radar Candidates

Ainias Smith joins an Eagles receiving corps that didn’t add draft capital to the position this year, suggesting confidence in the current group. As a backup with versatility, Smith could carve out a role in certain packages and become a waiver wire target if injuries strike the starters.

A.J. Dillon, now part of the Eagles’ backfield, brings power-running experience from his time in Green Bay.

While firmly behind Barkley and likely Shipley on the depth chart, his goal-line potential makes him worth consideration in touchdown-dependent formats.

Fantasy Draft Strategy

When approaching Eagles players in 2025 fantasy drafts, target Barkley in early rounds, consider Dotson as a mid-round value play with significant upside, and monitor Shipley’s preseason usage to gauge his appropriate draft position.

The Eagles’ offensive firepower makes several of these players potential difference-makers for fantasy managers willing to invest at the right price.