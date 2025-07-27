Predicting the Dallas Cowboys’ Fantasy Football Standouts for 2025

We all know real NFL success and fantasy wins aren’t always the same, but when the Dallas Cowboys’ fantasy football numbers are up, the team usually isn’t far behind. This played out just last season.

Dallas is usually right up there for total team fantasy football success, but between the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott and an overall weak roster, those numbers were deflated.

Aside from two top performers, having Cowboys on your roster last season probably didn’t end well; and if you’re like me, you’re not looking to carry that bad fantasy energy into this year’s draft.

Since that isn’t based in reality, let’s go ahead and predict the top-five Cowboys fantasy football performers in 2025.

Spoiler alert: Things might actually be looking much brighter for both Dallas and your fantasy roster.

1. Dak Prescott: Resurgence In Fantasy Relevance In 2025

Projected Point Total: 365

(2024 Total: 124.5)

In a normal season, Prescott should be the top fantasy scorer for Dallas. Quarterbacks are point machines in fantasy football, which usually leads to their value being diluted in favor of harder scoring finds, like top running backs.

Let’s just say Prescott’s 2024 was a significant outlier from that standard.

The Cowboys’ franchise quarterback was averaging just over 15 fantasy points per game, on par with guys like Derek Carr and Anthony Richardson, before going down with his hamstring tear in Week 9.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) to undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday. (via @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/KWr1V1zJhs — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2024

That injury meant Prescott would finish behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aubrey in total fantasy points scored.

In 2025, I’m willing to bet we get back to his normal fantasy standard. With an improved offensive line and supporting cast around him, all Prescott needs is good health to return to the upper-300 range in total points.

2. CeeDee Lamb: Fantasy Scoring Star Will Continue Pace

Projected Point Total: 215

(2024 Total: 162.4)

Even with missing a pair of games, dealing with backup quarterbacks, and being the only dynamic weapon for defenses to focus on, Lamb was a top-10 finisher for wide receivers in total points scored last season.

With good health for him and Prescott, and George Pickens by his side, there is no reason Lamb can’t skyrocket back into the top-three for receivers.

At this point, he is a bona fide All-Pro and production machine.

There are very few safer bets in all of fantasy football than CeeDee Lamb, and even if you think Pickens will take some points away, it won’t be enough to knock him off of his usual pace.

3. Brandon Aubrey: Scoring Machine Wins Kicker Scoring Crown Again

Projected Point Total: 188

(2024 Total: 192.0)

I know it’s boring to include kickers on this list, but Aubrey is far from your average guy at the position.

In just two seasons, Aubrey has made himself a legitimate fantasy weapon. He has finished as the leading scorer for kickers in both 2023 and 2024, and I highly doubt that changes at all going into 2025.

Aubrey’s leg is just built different. He extends the field for Dallas and can rack up points like no kicker ever has for fantasy owners.

I don’t know how high I’d be targeting him, because you know the guy who always finishes last will target him in the first six rounds, but it is never a bad idea to have the best kicker in football on your roster. He’ll finish in the top three in scoring for Dallas.

4. Micah Parsons: DPOY Season Could Provide Dominant Fantasy Numbers

Projected Point Total: 185

(2024 Total: 142.3)

Again, some people may not like me including “IDP” guys on this list, but we’re talking about a true game wrecker in Micah Parsons.

As far as individual defensive players go, there are few better in all of fantasy football than the Cowboys’ superstar pass-rusher. He has flashed nearly 200-point potential as a LB or DL, depending on where your league slots him.

The thing is, he still hasn’t reached his full potential.

If Parsons goes out there this season and wins a DPOY award, it’ll mean his most dominant fantasy season yet. He could have 20-point weeks in IDP leagues.

Contract extension or not, you don’t have to worry about a holdout; he’s playing, and he’ll be scoring.

5. Jake Ferguson: Tight End Rebounds Past Pickens For Last Spot

Projected Point Total: 120

(2024 Total: 45.4)

Not only does Jake Ferguson have a new contract to his name, but he has a very real chance to return to his dominant 2023 performance after a season of struggles in 2024.

Ferguson was just extended by Dallas today, meaning he is very much in their offensive plans.

With injuries and poor quarterback play, Ferguson didn’t even crack the top-30 in scoring for fantasy tight ends. The year before that, he was top-10. I know Pickens could present problems for him, but from a fantasy perspective, I think the opposite.

Pickens has been a hit-or-miss fantasy player his whole career; he’ll drop 30 points, and then put up 3.5 the next week. Ferguson is reliable and still has that top-five potential at his position. He’ll sneak by Pickens for the fifth spot this year.