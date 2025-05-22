NFC East to be featured on in-season Hard Knocks in 2025

HBO and NFL films are teaming up to present two editions of Hard Knocks. The first will be Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills, which will debut in early August, then a brand-new in-season edition of Hard Knocks will debut in December with the Cowboys and the NFC East.

The season in the NFC East will debut in December with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Giants’ Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin of the Commanders, and Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley of the Eagles are among the stars to be featured in the series.

This will be the second edition of the division format, following Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North in 2024.

Perfect For Jerry

You know Jerry Jones was the first one to jump on this. This is the perfect drama for the Dallas Cowboys depending on how this season goes.

If they stink, Jerry still gets the spotlight. If they somehow overachieve with a first-year head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, he can talk about how great of a move it was all year long.

“We are thrilled to provide ‘Hard Knocks’ fans a summer with the Bills and winter with the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders and Eagles in the first year of our exciting new deal with NFL Films,” said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-executive vice presidents HBO Documentary and Family Programming, and Bentley Weiner, senior vice president HBO Sports Documentaries. “There will be no shortage of star power.”

Regardless of how the Cowboys do this season, I will be watching one this comes on in December.

In the 24-year history of the show, the Dallas Cowboys have been on a total of four times. The first appearance came in 2002, followed by 2008 and then again in 2021.

No official date has been announced for the show’s debut episode in December, but last year’s in-season Hard Knocks series featured eight episodes that released every Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.

The series will be available to stream on HBO Max and will be narrated by Emmy-nominated voice actor Liev Schreiber.

We have a long way to go until December, but the NFC should be the most competitive it has been in years. The Commanders are finally good, the New York Giants have Russell Wilson starting at quarterback and the Eagles just won the Super Bowl.

Season Outlook

Let’s just say I think the Dallas Cowboys are much better today than the day after the NFL draft.

After drafting no wide receiver, I was thinking to myself that this team had no chance to compete, but after getting George Pickens and seeing the way he is vibing with the team, this offense might be okay as long as No. 4 is on it.

They might be competing for the division until late in the season, because if you look at the schedule right above this graph, it is an absolute gauntlet to end the year. I mean my goodness.

Weeks 12 through 18 are going to determine if this football team is good enough to win when it matters the most in January.

It seems like Schotty is winning the locker room right now with the players and the vibes are high, but it seems that way every single offseason because there is no pressure.

We will see how the rest of the offseason goes, I am still not sold on the running back room. I was hoping they would go try and get Nick Chubb, but thinking Jerry is going to let the running back by committee this play out and see what happens.