Cowboys’ Week 4 matchup against the Packers is a big test

In all likelihood, the Dallas Cowboys will be 2-1 when they host the Green Bay Packers in the fourth week of the season.

If Dallas is 3-0 when this game kicks off, it means the Cowboys are rolling. Anything less than 2-1 and this game becomes a must-win for Dallas.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys will come into this game with a five-game losing streak to the Packers. The last time they beat Green Bay was in 2016 at Lambeau Field.

The first four losses were by a combined 20 points.

Three of them were by four points or fewer and one was an overtime loss at that.

We need not discuss the train wreck that was that fifth loss, the last time the teams met. The wild card debacle at AT&T Stadium that ended with a Packers’ 16-point win that wasn’t even that close.

Coming back home with a win would do wonders for Dallas’ confidence for the rest of the year.

Especially since Dallas hasn’t beaten Green Bay at home since Nov. 29, 2007.

In that game, at Texas Stadium, Tony Romo out dueled both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers with a four-touchdown performance in a 37-27 win.

Since then, the Packers have won all five games inside AT&T Stadium. A sixth-straight Green Bay win, and they’ll have to rename the stadium, Lambeau Field South.

Dak Prescott Confidence Boost

The biggest beneficiary of a Week 4 win would be Dak Prescott.

Since beating Rodgers and the Packers the first time he played them in his rookie year, Prescott has dropped five in a row. He’s actually had some good numbers against Green Bay.

He just hasn’t been able to get the wins.

In 2016, in the regular season matchup, he was 18-for-27 for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

In the 34-31 playoff loss a few weeks later, he was 24-of-38 for 32 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. The next season, in a four-point loss, he was 25-of-36 for 251 yards and the same touchdown-interception numbers.

But in the three losses this decade, he is a combined 95-of-150 for 1,131 yards. He’s thrown for eight touchdowns, but also had seven interceptions.

The last two put his team in a 27-0 hole in the 2024 Wild Card playoff disaster.

If he can put up the numbers, cut down on the picks, and win this game, he could be off to the races in 2025.

Historically Speaking

Green Bay holds an overall edge of 22-17 against the Cowboys all-time. Dallas, however, leads when the games are played at home, 12-10.

A win this week not only snaps both of the five-game losing streaks, overall and at home, but would serve as the first Cowboys’ win over Green Bay inside AT&T Stadium.

Dallas is 34-24 all-time in Week 4 games. They are 17-9 when they play at home.

The Cowboys have won both games against the Packers played in the fourth week of the year.