ESPN’s Mike Clay projects big year for Cowboys duo at WR

The Dallas Cowboys have a pair of wide receivers that is just about as good as anyone in the game of football.

Assuming both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens stay on the field and Dak Prescott has no other injuries, they will likely do something that the group hasn’t had since 2019. They will both go over the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

For ESPN’s Mike Clay, in his 2025 projections, the Cowboys will have something they haven’t had since 2019 – two 1,000-yard receivers.

Clay projects Lamb to 1,436 yards and eight touchdowns from 117 receptions, and Pickens to have 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns from 72 receptions.

CeeDee will likely see far fewer double teams because George is on the other side, ready to cause havoc.

Long Time Ago

Having two 1,000-yard receivers for the first time since Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup did it six years ago would be quite the return for Dallas.

I bet you did not think it was going to be Cooper and Gallup as the last two guys both go over 1,000 yards in the same season.

The Cowboys gave Gallup a huge deal after that season, and it really hurt them in the long run.

Over his first three NFL seasons, Pickens eclipsed the 800-yard mark in each while hauling in a total of 174 passes and 12 touchdowns.

The best year of his career came in 2023 when he totaled 1,140 yards and five touchdowns on 106 targets. He even led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception.

All of this, of course, is just a projection and who knows what will happen from now until the season starts in September?

Nonetheless, the time will not get any better for this Dallas team, and sure they are still super weak at running back, they have the best duo that Dak has maybe ever thrown to.

The defense will be a bit shaky until Trevon Diggs returns to 100%, but if you have a pair of WR both go for over 1,000 yards, you probably had a really good year on offense or were trailing in nearly every single game.

I think the offense is going to be really solid this season, and I am hoping on everything that I love, that all these guys can just play an entire year without missing a significant amount of time.

Think about it like this, Tee Higgins, in the last full season he played with Ja’Mar Chase on the other side of the field in 2022, had 109 targets, caught 74 for 1029 yards.

Higgs has missed a handful of games the last two seasons, so it was hard to pull the numbers from 2023 and 2024.