These should be the next 3 in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor

There are currently 24 former Dallas Cowboys legends in the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Bob Lilly was the first to see his name go up, at the Ring’s original home at Texas Stadium, in 1975. Jimmy Johnson was the last inductee at the end of the 2023 season.

There are three names that should be on top of the list to be added to the Ring.

First, let’s review the current 24 members:

No. Name Pos. Years Inducted

74 Bob Lilly DT 1961–1974 November 23, 1975

17 Don Meredith QB 1960–1968 November 7, 1976

43 Don Perkins FB 1961–1968 November 7, 1976

54 Chuck Howley LB 1961–1973 October 30, 1977

20 Mel Renfro CB 1964–1977 October 25, 1981

12 Roger Staubach QB 1969–1979 October 9, 1983

55 Lee Roy Jordan LB 1963–1976 October 29, 1989

— Tom Landry HC 1960–1988 November 7, 1993

33 Tony Dorsett RB 1977–1987 October 9, 1994

54 Randy White DL 1975–1988 October 9, 1994

22 Bob Hayes WR 1965–1974 September 23, 2001

— Tex Schramm GM 1960–1989 October 12, 2003

43 Cliff Harris S 1970–1979 October 10, 2004

70 Rayfield Wright OT 1967–1979 October 10, 2004

8 Troy Aikman QB 1989–2000 September 19, 2005

88 Michael Irvin WR 1988–1999 September 19, 2005

22 Emmitt Smith RB 1990–2002 September 19, 2005

88 Drew Pearson WR 1973–1983 November 6, 2011

94 Charles Haley DE 1992–1996 November 6, 2011

73 Larry Allen OL 1994–2005 November 6, 2011

28 Darren Woodson S 1992–2004 November 1, 2015

— Gil Brandt VP 1960–1988 November 29, 2018

94 DeMarcus Ware LB 2005–2013 October 29, 2023

— Jimmy Johnson HC 1989–1993 December 30, 2023

The Next Three Up

When it comes to picking the next three, it seems the choices should be obvious. One is very long overdue at that.

To make up for the oversight, naming this man whose importance to the Cowboys can’t be overstated, as the 25th inductee would be perfect.

The Cowboys’ founder and original owner, Clint Murchison.

Murchison built this franchise from the dirt up. Not only did he manage to bring the franchise to life against long odds, he also ran off the AFL’s Dallas Texans within weeks of that team winning the AFL Championship up north to Kansas City.

Murchison should be honored and this should have happened around the same time Tex Schramm was inducted too.

The other two are more recent players. It seems only fitting that they go in on the same year, possibly even on the same day.

Tony Romo and Jason Witten played their hearts out every play on the field.

Romo is currently the Cowboys’ passing yards and touchdowns leader. Witten has the most yards and receptions among all Cowboys receivers.

Only Dez Bryant’s 73 touchdown catches exceeds Witten’s. And that by just one touchdown catch at that.

It will have been six seasons since Witten played and nearly a decade since Romo last donned his No. 9 jersey in Dallas.

It’s time to get them up on the Ring of Honor too.