2 Cowboys players who could make first career Pro Bowl in 2025

It feels like I have talked about the same stuff over and over again this summer, so a change of pace is nice for once.

That said, I was going through the Cowboys depth chart and was looking at players who I think could be key to a winning season and be rewarded for that and make their first Pro Bowl of their career.

One of these names will surprise you, just based on the face that he has never made on before, so let’s take a long.

George Pickens

Yes, George Pickens has never made the pro bowl. the level of production that he posted in Pittsburgh, and never made a Pro Bowl, is shocking to me.

Over his first three NFL seasons, Pickens eclipsed the 800-yard mark in each while hauling in a total of 174 passes and 12 touchdowns.

Remember, he has done with unstable play at the quarterback position and did not have the luxury of having a guy like CeeDee Lamb on the other side of the football.

The best year of his career came in 2023 when he totaled 1,140 yards and five touchdowns on 106 targets. He even led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception.

It is very possible with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on the other side of the ball, Pickens puts up a massive 2025, gets voted to his first Pro Bowl if he can just focus on football and let the rest of the stuff go.

Here is every big play (20+ yards) by #Cowboys WR George Pickens since being drafted. pic.twitter.com/jI3kUFvirQ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 25, 2025

That will be his biggest hurdle, but the numbers he put up with the guys he has had thrown him the ball, I am excited for this season.

Osa Odighizuwa

With out a doubt, Osa Odighizuwa probably has the best chance to make the first Pro Bowl on the roster.

He’s already coming off a season that saw him post career highs in sacks (4.5), tackles (47) and quarterback hits (23) with Pro Football Focus ranking him as the 12th best pass rusher among interior defensive linemen in 2024.

PFF, also tabbed Odighizuwa as the second-best defensive lineman on the Cowboys behind Micah Parson. No surprise there.

With DeMarcus Lawerence gone and Dante Fowler back in the mix, OSA has a great chance to be one of the best defensive linemen in football.

The issue is, voters like to see flashy plays, getting to the quarterback and bringing him down.

He will need to get close to probably 10 sacks and maybe over 50 tackles if they were to vote him in. A lot of good defensive linemen play in the NFC.