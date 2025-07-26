Terence Steele’s injury scare poses bigger question at RT

The Dallas Cowboys dodged a potential bullet at training camp this week when starting RT Terence Steele went down with what initially appeared to be a high ankle sprain.

That diagnosis typically carries a multi-week or even multi-month recovery timeline.

However, according to team sources and beat reporters, further evaluation revealed a less severe, low-grade ankle sprain.

The team expects Steele to miss only a few days of camp as a precaution.

While the injury itself is minor, the scare has sparked a larger conversation: Who can fill in at right tackle should Steele not be available?

According to film analyst Voch Lombardi, veteran OL Hakeem Adeniji immediately stepped in for Steele during team drills, but with Steele missing time, even if briefly, the Cowboys may begin testing other options to ensure they’re prepared for a worst-case scenario down the line.

Here’s a closer look at the potential right tackle candidates behind Steele, should the Cowboys need to lean on someone else.

Nate Thomas

One of the surprise names to watch is undrafted rookie Nate Thomas out of Louisiana.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman has been impressing quietly in offseason workouts and has the ideal frame for tackle.

Though raw, Thomas brings power and agility that coaches have taken notice of.

If he continues trending upward, the Cowboys may consider grooming him as a long-term swing tackle, or even someone who can step in if injuries stack up.

Asim Richards

Asim Richards, a 2023 fifth-round pick, spent most of last season cross-training at guard and tackle.

His versatility makes him a valuable asset, especially with injuries inevitable in the trenches.

Richards has solid technique and quick feet, which could translate well to the right tackle spot.

While he’s more naturally suited for the left side, his intelligence and athleticism give Dallas some flexibility if forced to reshuffle.

Matt Waletzko

Waletzko is a familiar name with a frustrating pattern: immense upside derailed by injuries.

At 6-foot-8 with a monster wingspan, he looks the part of a starting tackle and was once viewed as a future swing tackle or potential starter, but shoulder subluxations have limited his availability since entering the league.

If healthy, Waletzko could be the most physically gifted of the bunch. The problem is, he rarely is.

Looking Ahead

Steele is expected back soon, but the Cowboys would be wise not to ignore the warning. A shallow bench at offensive tackle can sink a season fast.

Fortunately, Dallas has options.

Whether it’s the steady hand of Adeniji, the upside of Thomas, the versatility of Richards, or the tantalizing talent of Waletzko, training camp will be key in sorting out who can truly protect Dak Prescott’s front side if disaster strikes.