How can the Cowboys feast on Giants, and turkey, today

For the 57th time in 65 seasons, the Dallas Cowboys will host a football game on Thanksgiving Day.

Dallas is hoping to carve up the lowly Giants before heading home to carve up some turkey. Given the opponent, it seems like a likely outcome.

But the Cowboys have yet to win a game at home this season.

That’s five straight home losses, six if you count the loss to Green Bay to end last season back in January’s wild card playoff round.

Which is why the Giants are the perfect team to roll into AT&T Stadium for Dallas to end their home jinx. Here’s what they need to do for a two-game win streak.

Wash, Rinse, Repeat

The best way to get a second-straight win is to do exactly what they did last week for most of the game.

Establish the run game early.

Have Cooper Rush throw high-percentage passes

Have the defense step up and shut down the opposing offense

Despite a blocked field goal, and a missed field goal, the Cowboys had full control of the first third of Sunday’s win over the Commanders.

Dallas held a 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession and total yards early in the second quarter, despite trailing 3-0.

Aside from a Rico Dowdle fumble, the Cowboys took care of the ball. Rush wasn’t forcing his passes either.

The defense stymied Washington’s offense throughout the first half as the game was tied 3-3 at the break.

The teams traded touchdowns, with the Commanders missing the extra point to give Dallas a 10-9 lead going into that wild final quarter.

The Cowboys should be able to contain a Giants’ offense that has been MIA this entire year. They should also be able to avoid giving up 17 points in the final quarter as well.

This needs to be the formula today, and for the next five games, if Dallas wants to have any hope of running the table and getting back into the playoffs.

All-Time Against The Giants

It is the second time the teams have met this year. Neither team looks much like it did before.

For one, there are two new starting quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones has been released and is hoping to land on a playoff contender before shopping for a new team next year. Dak Prescott is done for the year as he recovers from surgery on his leg.

Nine weeks ago, in a Thursday night game in New York, the Cowboys held on for a 20-15 win over the Giants.

Back then, Prescott threw for two touchdowns. Jones couldn’t get his team in for six points at all.

Now, Cooper Rush finally got his first win of the year in relief of Prescott on Sunday. Tommy DeVito will be making just his second start after getting wiped out by Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys are 76-47-2 all-time against New York. They are 41-21-1 when those games are played in Dallas.

The Prediction

In my preseason prediction post a few days before the season kicked off, I had the Cowboys winning this game.

I see no reason to change that. The Cowboys end their home losing streak.

Dallas 24, Giants 10.

All-Time Turkey Day Record

As mentioned above, this will be the 57th game Dallas hosts on Thanksgiving Day, dating back to a 26-14 win over Cleveland in 1966.

The Cowboys are 33-22-1 all-time on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas is 2-0 against the Giants and 23-11-1 against NFC opponents in the history of this holiday classic.

The Cowboys have won the last two Thanksgiving Day games, in 2022 against the Giants and last year against the Commanders. Their last loss was a 36-22 defeat at the hands of the Raiders in 2021.

