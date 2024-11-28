Week 13 Injury Report: Cowboys Medical Staff is Working Overtime

The Dallas Cowboys medical staff has been working hard with this team. As the final injury report was published, 17 players were listed.

The number of players hurt on this team is absurd, and the fact that this coaching staff and team can win with this patchwork team is a testament to its resiliency.

Several star players will not be present on Thanksgiving Day as the Cowboys take on the New York Giants, but the Cowboys should still get the edge against this lowly Giants team.

Without further ado, here is the Week 13 injury report.

The Dallas Cowboys Injuries

The final injury report was posted Wednesday night, and several players on the injured list will likely play on Thanksgiving.

Full Participants Wednesday:

DaRon Bland has a foot injury, Brandin Cooks has a knee injury, Chuma Edoga is sidelined with a toe injury, and Tyler Guyton has a shoulder injury.

CeeDee Lamb is managing back and foot injuries, while Jourdan Lewis is dealing with a neck injury.

Hunter Luepke has a calf injury that requires attention, and Tyler Smith has ankle and knee injuries.

Cooper Rush also has a knee injury, but it is looking as though he will play.

Limited Participants Wednesday:

Trevon Diggs and Nick Vigil were the lone players on the limited participant list and are questionable for the game on Thursday. Trevon Diggs has a groin and knee injury, and Nick Vigil has a foot injury.

Did Not Participate Wednesday:

Jake Ferguson did not practice due to a concussion and was ruled out for Thursday. Eric Kendricks did not practice due to a groin and shoulder injury and is questionable for Thanksgiving Day.

Marshawn Kneeland did not practice with a knee injury and is listed as doubtful. Zack Martin also did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle and shoulder injury, and he has been ruled out for the Thanksgiving Day game.

Reserve/Injured Designation:

Due to injuries, Caelen Carson and Asim Richards have received the reserve/injured designation. Carson has a shoulder injury, and Richards has an ankle injury.

Jake Ferguson, Zack Martin ruled out for Thanksgiving matchup between #Cowboys and Giants.



Trevon Diggs is questionable.



Marshawn Kneeland is doubtful on a short week after making his return from IR.



DaRon Bland a full go.



Full report: pic.twitter.com/LH2eezXeRo — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 27, 2024

The Dallas Cowboys injury list is long, but the backups showed against the Washington Commanders that they can come in and get the job done.

This next-man-up mentality will benefit the team throughout the season.

The New York Giants Injuries

The New York Giants injury list looks much better than the Cowboys’. Luckily, the Giants do not have the depth of talent the Cowboys have throughout their roster.

Several Giants players on the injured list do not have a game status designation.

Full Participants Wednesday:

As of Wednesday, Dexter Lawrence is the lone full participant for the New York Giants. He is suffering from a knee injury, and his game status is not listed.

Limited Participants Wednesday:

Defensive back Tae Banks has a rib injury and is questionable for the Thanksgiving Day game. Defensive tackle D.J. Davidson is limited with a shoulder injury but has no game status concerns.

Tight end Theo Johnson is also limited due to a back injury and has no game status designation. Linebacker Micah McFadden has a thumb and heel injury, but there is no update on his status.

Defensive back Tyler Nubin is dealing with a back injury and does not currently have a game status. Offensive lineman Evan Neal has a hip injury but has no game status update.

Did Not Participate Wednesday:

The three players listed as did not participate are quarterback Tommy DeVito, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, and defensive lineman Armon Watts.

Armon Watts and Jermaine Eluemunor are the only players in this category with a game status of out. So they will not play on Thursday.

Tommy DeVito will likely sit out with a right forearm injury, and he is listed as questionable.

Azeez Ojulari was listed as a did not participate on Tuesday, but he was not listed on Wednesday’s injury list and does not have a game-time status. Reports have been made that he is on injured reserve.

A Thanksgiving Day clash between two bitter rivals makes football much more enjoyable to watch.

These two teams have several injuries, but this game should still be a physical matchup between these clubs.

Both teams will be starting what amount to backups at the quarterback position, but the talent on the Cowboys’ roster should shine against the lowly Giants.