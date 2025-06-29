Inside The Star » Roster & Players » How will the 2024 Cowboys draft class perform in Year 2?

How will the 2024 Cowboys draft class perform in Year 2?

by Jun 29, 2025
Time flies in the NFL, and the players from the 2024 Cowboys draft class are surely feeling that right now. In the blink of an eye, they are heading into year two of their careers, and it is a huge one.

Dallas, and these then-rookies, had last season cut short by an injury to Dak Prescott and overall mediocre play. Now, they are looking for a bounce back.

Additionally, nobody from the 2024 class shined as bright as fans had hoped.

We saw rookie mistakes, raw talent, and injuries from what became a fairly frustrating draft class, and this time around, the team may not be as lenient on mistakes and missed opportunities.

So, let’s talk about each of the first three picks from last April’s draft class and what they need to do to level up in 2025.

Tyler Guyton: Former First-Rounder Must Turn Things Around

To say fans are concerned about 2024 first-round pick, Tyler Guyton, would be an understatement. There has been nothing short of panic regarding the team’s left tackle for quite a long time now.

It’s understandable when you watch the film and read his penalty numbers, but we should have expected some bumps in the road with Guyton.

Coming out of Oklahoma, he was as raw as it gets. NFL-ready was not in his scouting report.

Guyton didn’t have a ton of experience under his belt coming into the league, and was then immediately tasked with handling the best of the best. That doesn’t mean his struggles aren’t concerning; it just means he can turn this thing around.

2025 will be a huge year for the former first-rounder as Dallas tries to grapple with their future in the trenches. He must improve this season.

How will the 2024 Cowboys draft class perform in Year 2? - 2024 NFL Draft, 2025 Season, Center

Marshawn Kneeland: Needs To Stand Out In Crowded Room

The NFL is a tough business, and Marshawn Kneeland has learned that the hard way in his young career. Initially, his selection was viewed as a steal for Dallas, but a crowded defensive end room and a meniscus tear changed all of that.

Playing in 11 games, Kneeland started just one, recording no sacks and nine solo tackles, and suffered that knee injury.

That’s about as rough a rookie season as you can possibly have.

Things haven’t suddenly gotten easier for the former second-round pick as well; the team selected another pass rusher in the second round this year, and added multiple players at his position in free agency.

It is a very crowded room filled with both experience and potential, and at this point, fans may see Kneeland as having neither. That isn’t a fair assessment, however.

Kneeland was drafted where he was for a reason, and his very first season doesn’t change that. He could absolutely become a contributor on this team, but it will take a lot of hard work and a lucky break or two.

Cooper Beebe: Stay Reliable, Become More Dominant

Some may say linebacker Marist Liufau flashed a higher ceiling in 2024, but on pure stability and preparedness, nobody topped center Cooper Beebe.

The Kansas State Wildcat became Dallas’ third-round pick and immediate starter in the middle of the offensive line, and he did not disappoint nearly to the level Guyton or Kneeland did. He was unquestionably solid.

That doesn’t mean he was perfect, but he did what he needed to do and made clear he wasn’t leaving the starting offensive line.

Heading into 2025, the goal for Beebe is to take the next step. Can he become more than a Tyler Biadasz-level center and enter that elusive Travis Frederick realm? That’s what the organization wants to see.

It’s a tall order, no doubt, but it’s one a guy with his work ethic and grit can take on.

