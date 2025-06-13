Ignoring the past will doom Cowboys into repeating it

In a post on X by The Atlantic’s Jon Machota, the Dallas Cowboys first-year Head Coach, Brian Schottenheimer, had something to say about the near-three-decade-long championship drought in Dallas.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer: “I don’t get caught up in (the Cowboys’ Super Bowl) drought. This is one year. This is the first year of mine. When the season’s over, we move on. We do. You move on, 2024 is over, now it’s 2025. Are we gonna win the Super Bowl this year? I… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 3, 2025

His approach to his first year in command of the team is a double-edged sword. He has to look ahead, and make this team his own if he has any chance to succeed.

Overly dwelling on what has occurred in the past will only put additional pressure on himself, his coaches, and his players.

That will almost certainly translate into failure on the field of play.

On the other hand, the old adage: “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” comes to mind.

This will be the 30th NFL season since the Cowboys last played in a Super Bowl or an NFC title game.

That’s a stone-cold fact and ignoring it won’t make it go away either.

Echoes Of Jones Inc.

Schottenheimer’s remarks echo those of Stephen Jones at Schottenheimer’s introductory press conference earlier this year.

Jones tossed a pair of air quotes around the word drought. As if dismissing it would erase 29 seasons of failure that hand around his, and his father’s neck.

Even Jerry Jones tries to have it both ways.

At a press gaggle at a recent owner’s meeting, the elder Jones at least admitted it existed. He then tried to say it wasn’t as bad as it looks to anyone not wearing rose-colored glasses.

“We’ve hung around the rim,” Jerry Jones said. “Now we missed some real opportunities two or three times to maybe step up there and get into the championship game.”

When you are 0-7 in the Divisional Round in the last 29 years, you have never had an opportunity to get into the championship game. That goes for both the conference title game and the Super Bowl.

Aikman Gets It, Does Schottenheimer?

In a recent article, three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman showed that someone who can get the front office’s attention at least gets it.

“It’s an organization that has had a great history,” Aikman said. “And this team has won a lot of games over the years with a lot of different players. But for whatever reason, they just haven’t been able to get it done in the postseason. I don’t think anybody is happy about that.”

Schottenheimer would be well served to take a long, hard look at the common denominators of those seasons when the Cowboys were expected to make a Super Bowl run but never got off the launch pad.

Figuring out what has held this franchise back from its sixth Lombardi Trophy could be the very key he’ll need to get Dallas into the tournament when the playoffs get underway.

He might even end that “drought” sooner rather than later.