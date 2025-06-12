Hunter Luepke’s opportunity, time in Dallas is running short

Following the end of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys signed Hunter Luepke out of North Dakota State.

A power back, Luepke was a huge cog in the Bison’s continued run of postseason success.

At the time, he was expected to be used by Mike McCarthy as an old-school fullback. It was a reasonable expectation given McCarthy’s history in Green Bay with fullback Jon Kuhn.

But over the final two years of McCarthy’s run as the Cowboys’ Head Coach, Luepke’s promise seemed unfulfilled.

His rookie season was quiet until a goal line mishap against the Dolphins. Luepke never touched the ball again for the rest of the year.

Last year, he had double the carries and rushing yards, despite not matching the lone touchdown he scored as a rookie.

Luepke did break out as a receiving threat out of the backfield last year.

After just three catches for 18 yards as a rookie, Luepke had 12 receptions for 111 yards in 2024.

Better numbers, but not an earth-shattering improvement.

For whatever reason, McCarthy never utilized Hunter Luepke the way he did Kuhn, nor did it ever appear that he was going to.

Luepke’s Second Chance

With the wholesale coaching changes that took place during the 2025 offseason, Luepke appears to be on the verge of having a second chance to shine.

He’ll likely never be the Robert Newhouse version of a running back that splits time as both a tailback and a full back.

However, if Brian Schottenheimer and Offensive Coordinator Klayton Adams are to be believed, Luepke will be a big part of the running attack in 2025.

Mostly as a blocker for whoever emerges as RB1 this fall. But also getting some short-yardage carries too.

He’ll continue to be a valuable threat as a receiver coming out of the backfield as well.

It’s Make-or-Break Time for Hunter Luepke

Luepke’s stats at North Dakota State were actually impressive, in case his first two years as a pro haven’t reflected that.

He has played in all but one of the Cowboys’ 34 regular-season games the last two seasons, and he was a starter in four games in 2024.

Depending on how coaches Schottenheimer and Adams approach game-planning, the Cowboys could begin with a starting lineup that features two running backs, two receivers and a tight end.

That formation would be right in Luepke’s wheelhouse.

He also provides the Cowboys with insurance at two other positions, thanks to his size and agility.

Should something happen to a member of the three-headed running-back-by-committee expected from the Dallas offense this fall, Luepke could step into the RB1 slot. Much like Newhouse did back in the day.

But he can also fill in at tight end if needed.

With both Luke Schoonmaker and Jake Ferguson having the injury histories they have, Hunter Luepke would be a nice insurance policy for the Cowboys to have.

2025 is a Contract Year for Luepke

Luepke will make a little over a million dollars this year. He will become a Restricted Free Agent after the end of the upcoming 2025 season.

If he wants to stay in Dallas for the long term, or latch on with another team for a bigger contract in 2026, he’ll need to ramp up his game this season.

More importantly, Hunter Luepke will need his coaches to give him chances to do so.