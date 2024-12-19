Injuries have ravaged the Dallas Cowboys roster this season, and is the obvious culprit for the current losing record of a team who won 12 games in three consecutive seasons. They aren’t just nagging soft tissue injuries either. There have been some devastating injuries.

The latest injury to rising star, LB DeMarvion Overshown. There was speculation that his rehabilitation from a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL would take until the 2026 season. CB Trevon Diggs also apparently suffered a knee injury that has yet to be specified, and his timeline is unclear.

Of course, the biggest injury this season is to QB Dak Prescott, but there is another significant injury to a player that has been in Dallas longer than Prescott, and it could be the last ride for this Cowboys captain.

DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a foot injury early in the season during a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants, and he has not seen the field since. Reports out of Arlington yesterday afternoon say that Lawrence is done for the year. After trying to get ready to return this season, his foot did not respond as they hoped, and he is now on Injured Reserve.

This issue here is that Lawrence is in the final year of his contract, and there are already looming questions for next season. Could that Monday night game in New York be his last game in a Cowboys uniform?

Why Dallas Should Re-Sign Lawrence

As one of the defensive captains and vocal leaders on the field, I would love it for DeMarcus “Tank” Lawrence to return for the Cowboys next season. Micah Parsons might be the most talented, but Tank is the leader of the defense.

Parsons has mentioned of himself that he is not what you would call a traditional leader on the field, so losing Lawrence to retirement or free agency would be a kick in the gut to a unit that has benefited from Tank’s leadership for a decade.

Not only that, but the sheer damage a Lawrence departure would do to this defense needs to be taken into account. The Cowboys have 25 players on expiring deals, including other members of the defensive line like DE Chauncey Golston, DT Osa Odighizuwa, DT Linval Joseph, DE Tyrus Wheat, DE Carl Lawson, and DT Carlos Watkins.

Let’s take a look at the depth chart at defensive end if Tank retires and none of the above-mentioned players return either:

Marshawn Kneeland

Sam Williams (returning from ACL tear)

Micah Parsons

That’s it. That’s the list. Free agency and the draft haven’t been taken into account, but there are bigger needs on the team that need to be addressed through the draft, and free agency never seems to be an option for the Cowboys.

What If Tank Leaves?

If he leaves, it will leave a hole in the defense that pure talent won’t replace. The leadership traits and influence in the locker room will be missed.

I have a scary thought. I don’t think Lawrence is done with his career. He has plenty left in the tank. See what I did there? Dad jokes aside, what if the Cowboys decide they don’t want to pay him the dollar amount he is asking? There is only so much pie to go around.

There is a real possibility that Lawrence decides to test the free agent waters, and a player who is stout versus the run and also brings pass-rushing ability will draw a lot of interest. What if he chooses to go to San Francisco? Detroit? Minnesota? Or maybe a team closer to his home state of South Carolina, the Panthers?

Ok, maybe if he joins the Panthers I wouldn’t be concerned, but imagine seeing #90 in 49ers crimson and gold or Detroit silver and blue. It wouldn’t be a pretty sight. I hope that Monday night game in New York wasn’t the last time he suits up for the Cowboys, but if it is, he has had a great career in Dallas.