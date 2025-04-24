A Dallas Cowboys football blog

Cowboys offensive line need could dictate 1st Round

By Mark Heaney

It is officially Draft Day. In just a few hours, we will hear Roger Goodell announce one of the most critical Dallas draft picks in years, and the Cowboys offensive line weakness could provide a surprise.

We all know about the team’s need at cornerback, running back, and wide receiver, but with Zack Martin’s retirement and questions surrounding Tyler Guyton, the trenches need help, too.

In recent days, we’ve seen smoke around Dallas taking an offensive lineman with the 12th pick trickle through.

Tetairoa McMillan is the favorite, and realistically, he should be, but that does not guarantee it. The Cowboys have made surprise picks before, and with a new regime in place, it could happen again.

If they do shake things up and draft a big man up front, there is one prospect in particular to watch out for. Let’s talk about that guy and what would happen if Dallas selected him tonight.

Alabama Guard Tyler Booker: The Dark Horse

The Cowboys are big fans of Alabama’s star interior offensive lineman, Tyler Booker. That is a fact.

Between bringing him in on a top-30 visit, and the whispers that have come out is extremely positive from Dallas’ side. So, in short, trust me; they really like this dude.

Booker is being projected anywhere from the top 12 to the end of the first round. This class is especially stacked on the offensive line, so his stock will largely depend on how many teams target the trenches early.

For Dallas, if you put the wide receiver need aside, it’s easy to see why they’ve fallen in love with Booker.

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1906052592486232250

If you could add a 6’5″ 320 lb, All-American, and 2x First-team All-SEC player to the Cowboys offensive line today, you would do it. They are reeling up front with Martin’s retirement, Terence Steele’s slow recovery, and Guyton’s rookie-year struggles.

You immediately answer any questions about the interior by drafting Tyler Booker. It would give Dallas a trio of Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, and a blue-chip right guard prospect.

Additionally, we know the Cowboys will likely draft a running back in the first three rounds of this draft, and buffing up that rookie’s running lanes may be a smart thing to consider.

If you don’t think there’s any chance this is Brian Schottenheimer’s pick tonight, you might want to prepare yourself. This is, without a doubt, a possible outcome.

Starting 5 Solidified: Backup Options Out Of Luck

Let’s say the Cowboys offensive line does get this first-round upgrade, for hypothetical sake. Aside from strengthening the trenches and signaling a commitment to the running game, it would also end the hopes of a few key backups.

Asim Richards, Brock Hoffman, T.J. Bass, and recently signed Robert Jones would officially be out of luck for a starting role.

Dallas would not draft Booker to begin his career as a backup. If they did, it would mean something went wrong in training camp, either from a medical or performance perspective. That’s unlikely to happen.

Those guys, especially Hoffman and Bass, have been fighting for a chance at the starting lineup for a long time now, and fans have grown to like them.

It may also mean Dallas doesn’t think that highly of their depth options; if they did, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

I do believe at one point they hoped one of them could eventually succeed Martin, but at this point, it seems unlikely that they view anybody currently on the roster as the long-term fix at right guard.

Whether fans like it or not, one thing this front office hates is long-term uncertainty on the offensive line, and that could become the catalyst for this surprise first-round selection tonight.

Mark Heaney is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and Junior Writer for Inside The Star. He has written for sites such as FanSided, Whole Nine Sports, and Downtown Sports Network as an NFL Draft analyst and Cowboys writer. He started covering college football and the NFL in 2018 and has scouted over 1,000 draft prospects since. Mark is currently studying at UNC Charlotte and has worked as an intern for the Charlotte 49ers football media team.

