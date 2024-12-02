Jimmy Johnson drops wisdom on Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson was dropping wisdom on Cowboys Nation over the holiday weekend.

In the pregame leading up to the Cowboys’ 27-20 win over the Giants, Johnson dropped this after picking the Cowboys to win.

“They won last week, they’re gonna win today,” Johnson said. “Then they’re going to win the next two games.”

After a pause, making everyone in the studio believe he was going to predict a charge to the playoffs, he added:

“And give their fans a lot of false hope.”

Ouch.

But Coach is right. Even if Dallas claws their way back to 7-7, they will be hard-pressed to win two of their last three games.

That’s assuming 9-8 would get them into the playoffs.

A little later Johnson commented on the huge mistake Jerry Jones made by extending Dak Prescott this year.

Johnson said he would have made Prescott play out the year. If Prescott had won the Super Bowl, he wasn’t going anywhere.

That’s when you pay him $60 million.

If he has a bad year, you can negotiate. If he gets hurt, you bid him farewell.

That was the correct play, but Jones didn’t make it.

And now Dallas has a big headache going forward.

Football Fight Club

Unfortunately, what happens in Football Fight Club doesn’t stay in Football Fight Club.

Over the holiday weekend, in both college and pro football, there was a lot of fighting. It’s like a lot of these guys didn’t get any pumpkin pie or something.

Most of the gridiron fisticuffs involved victorious visiting teams attempting to plant their team’s flag in the home team’s midfield.

A stupid thing to do. An even dumber thing to fight over.

But fight they did, and the main event proved to be up in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday.

The Michigan Wolverines upset then No. 2 Ohio State, 13-10, giving the Wolverines their fourth-straight win over their bitter rivals.

After the game, several Michigan players went to plant their flag at midfield. Several Ohio State players objected.

Ding, ding. Fight’s on.

By the time order was restored, police had deployed pepper spray to convince the participants to find something better to do.

A wall of officers was formed at the 50-yard line to separate the two sides. Michigan running back Kalel Mullings summed it up best after the fight ended.

“You hate to see stuff like that after the game. It’s just bad for the sport, bad for CFB,” Mullings said. “They gotta learn how to lose man. You can’t be fighting.”

Hear, hear, young man.

Too bad some NFL players didn’t hear what he had to say.

The Washington Commanders jumped out to an early lead on Tennessee and tempers flared into a mini-brawl that was quickly broken up.

A fight between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars took a little longer to bring to a halt. It also ended with two players being ejected.

Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence was hit late after he started to slide, sparking the fight.

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1863298080604299298

At least there was some small justification for the Texans to start throwing hands in this case.

Three Losses And Out

There’s some talk about teams with three losses making the 12-team college football playoffs.

How about: No!

There are currently 18 teams in the FCS with two losses or less. Under no circumstances, should a team with three losses after last weekend to be able to jump the line ahead of any of these teams.

That number will likely drop after conference title games are played.

But there will likely be 12 teams with no more than two losses after the title games end.

The only way a three-loss team should make the playoffs should be as a conference champion. Sorry Alabama and Colorado fans, your season is done.

Now watch the selection committee twist the mother of all pretzels to get Alabama in anyway.