Several Cowboys played well in the win over the Giants; grades are in

Don’t look now, but the Dallas Cowboys have pieced together a winning streak. It’s only two games, but you have to admit that the team has looked much better out there on the field.

Injuries have played a major factor in how the season has gone. Nobody expected the Cowboys to fall below .500 after three consecutive seasons of at least 12 regular season wins.

Part of the reason the team has looked much better during this two-game win streak is because some of the injured players have made their way back onto the field, mainly on the defensive side of the ball.

Do any of those returning players make the list today? Pro Football Focus is kind enough to hand out grades after the games each week, and several Cowboys played well in the win over the Giants. The grades are in. Let’s dive in, shall we?

CB DaRon Bland (75.6)

Here is one of those defensive players returning from injury that I hinted at above. CB DaRon Bland returned to the field last week versus the Commanders, and looked even better in coverage and run support after a few snaps under his belt.

Bland is aggressive enough to shed blocks in the run game, and displays great toughness in his tackling. He was credited with nine tackles and one pass defensed against the Giants, earning him the fifth-highest grade of all Cowboys players in week 13 (75.6).

I would love to see Bland get a chance to make some more plays on the football, but offenses tend to avoid his side of the field whenever they can. When Trevon Diggs returns from injury, we can finally see what the defense looks like with them on the field together.

LB Eric Kendricks (76.4)

I’m not sure that LB Eric Kendricks qualifies as one of the defensive players returning from injury to boost that unit on the field. He did miss one game with a shoulder issue, but returned to the field to quarterback the defense.

Kendricks spent years in DC Mike Zimmer’s system when Zimmer was the head coach in Minnesota. The defense looks faster and smarter with him on the field because of his heightened knowledge of the scheme.

Those traits constantly translate to the field, and Kendricks earns a 76.4 grade from PFF after recording 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1.0 sacks. Kendricks was flying all over the field in pursuit, and his forced fumble was more than 10 yards down the field.

If Dallas hopes to make a real playoff push, Kendricks’ play on the defensive side of the ball will play a large part in that success.

RG Brock Hoffman (76.8)

In a rare occurrence for the Dallas Cowboys, a backup player has played better than the starter after replacing said starter due to injury. Are our eyes deceiving us? All-Pro RG Zack Martin has missed the last two games with injury, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by the product on the field.

RG Brock Hoffman has filled in admirably, giving up a grand total of zero pressures in pass protection over the past two weeks, and being a road-grader in the run game. Hoffman helped clear the way for RB Rico Dowdle to record the first 100-yard rushing game for a Dallas Cowboy in 30 games.

Hoffman’s 76.8 PFF grade is the third-highest mark for any Cowboy versus the Giants, and I personally enjoy the little extra he throws in. Sometimes it’s after the play, but the Cowboys have lacked that toughness and tenacity for too long.

If Hoffman can continue his stellar play on the interior, I can deal with the occasional penalty.

LG Tyler Smith (84.6)

LG Tyler Smith also returned from a one-game hiatus to dominate the interior of the New York Giants’ defensive line. Smith stone-walled the Giants’ pass rush, and also opened up holes for Rico Dowdle on his 100- yard day.

Smith also gave up zero pressures in pass protection. That’s an impressive feat considering All-Pro Dexter Lawrence often lined up across from him. We can expect this level of play from Smith until the season is over. His leadership on the field will prove invaluable in the playoff push.

EDGE Micah Parsons (89.9)

Somewhere out there, EDGE Micah Parsons is smiling at being the highest-graded player on the field against the New York Giants. I can also say that he is probably angry at the fact that he fell short of the 90.0 mark by just 0.1.

That’s the type of player that he is. He is never satisfied with his performance, and is always striving to be better. That motor translates to the field, and that’s why Parsons is the highest-graded Cowboy on PFF for the week 13 victory.

Parsons was a menace on the defensive side of the ball, lining up all over the front seven, and not letting the offense get any idea of where he was coming from before the snap. He recorded 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 4 quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.

It was another stellar performance from the All-Pro, and as long as his ankle continues to heal, he will continue to lead the Cowboys defense towards the playoffs.