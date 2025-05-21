NFL green-lights its players for flag football at 2028 Summer Olympics

The 2025 NFL Owners Meetings are being held from March 30 to April 2, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This annual gathering brings together the owners of the 32 NFL teams and Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss various league matters, including proposed rule changes and other important decisions.

The first major news that came from this is that the NFL owners passed a resolution, 32-0, on Tuesday at the Spring League Meeting that will allow league players to try out to participate in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

A maximum of one player from each team will be allowed to participate and each club’s designated international player is also permitted to take part for his country.

With the 2028 Olympics scheduled from July 14-30, the flag football gold medal game could practically be staged before teams report to training camp, a provision that NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O’Reilly indicated has already received informal support.

Tryout and training periods for the national teams would also fit in offseason quiet periods for NFL clubs, O’Reilly said.

DREAM TEAM

Nothing against those international players, but USA vs. anyone in flag football would make the Dream Team vs. Angola look competitive.

The game of flag football is five on five, so let’s be honest here, the US is going to win the gold metal.

Instead of tackles, a player is stopped by removing one of the two flags attacked to the ball-carriers waist. Games are five-on-five, with no offensive or defensive lines, and teams able to field a 12-person squad to choose from.

The best rosters in the world are already made up of nothing but America players so this might be the easiest gold metal this country will ever get in the history of the these summer games.

COWBOY PLAYERS?

Just thinking off the top of the dome, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin are the three that would be great players for this team.

You know Micah loves this kinda of stuff and would be one of the best trash talkers in the game. As for Turpin, if you remember, a few years ago they used him on defense at the pro bowl due to his speed.

He “sacked” Russell Wilson by ripping his flag off as he was trying to get away from him in the pocket.

Turpin, for sure, if he is still around when 2028 rolls around, would be a guy they can use everywhere.