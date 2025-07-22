Things are heating up in the Dallas Cowboys RB room

One spot we just can’t seem to stop talking about is the Dallas Cowboys running back room, and with camp starting this week, we will get our first taste of who will really win the battle.

Before that, though, rookie running back Jaydon Blue fired back after a former Cowboys assistant fueled rumors that the franchise’s fifth-round pick is viewed as “borderline lazy” by the rest of the team.

Glenn Smith, who previously worked on the Cowboys’ staff from 2000-01, made the claim during a recent appearance on the “Locked on Cowboys” podcast, explaining that some inside the building are frustrated with Blue’s work habits.

Camp This Week

The Cowboys underwent a complete overhaul of the running back room during the NFL offseason after 2024 leading rusher Rico Dowdle left during free agency.

While rookie Jaydon Blue is undeniably the most dynamic running back of the bunch, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders present a more physical approach that is best suited for early downs.

Yesterday during the first interview drama with Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer.

I feel the same. Jaydon Blue is an awesome talent.



And they REALLY need him. Can’t wait to watch him in camp. https://t.co/hX8RGkqSXQ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 20, 2025

“They’ll all get reps, but I will say again—of the two veteran guys, they’re very different,” Schottenheimer said. “Javonte looks great, Miles looks great. We’re excited about Jaydon (Blue). Hunter Luepke—I always talk about him, just with his versatility and what he can do. And of course, there’s Deuce (Vaughn).”

I am not even sure both of those guys make the roster. My guess is that Vaughn and either Williams or Sanders will be a surprise cut.

We will have a lot more to talk about after this week picks up and we get to see some movement, but for now the interview yesterday was about all we got.

I am late on this Blue news, but we needed something for filler today, and before Camp starts, this is what I came up with.

I am looking forward to watching Sam Williams, George Pickens and many others, I just wish Jerry Jones would get out of the way for once.

He already made the start of the season one that I don’t even enjoy.

Let’s see how today and the rest of the week goes, but we have a long way to go but it is always drama with this team and I just want to watch them win football games. That is all I want.

As always go Cowboys, and let’s hope we see some good production this summer.