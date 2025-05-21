Dynamic Duo: Lamb & Pickens have the chance to accomplish a rare feat

Throughout their storied history, the Dallas Cowboys have seen several explosive offensive seasons, including rare occasions where two players surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in the same year.

It’s a testament to a high-powered passing game and quarterback consistency.

Remarkably, this feat has happened seven times in franchise history, but only three of those times were a wide receiver duo.

Legendary TE Jason Witten shows up on this list as the second pass-catcher four times.

Let’s take a quick look at those seven times, and discuss how the newest dynamic duo in Dallas has a chance to accomplish the same rare feat.

1979: Hill & Pearson

The first occurrence came in 1979 when Hall of Fame WR Drew Pearson and WR Tony Hill each eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.

Their performance anchored one of the league’s most potent aerial attacks, helping cement the Cowboys’ status as perennial contenders during the Tom Landry era.

Hill and Pearson finished the 1979 regular season with 1,062 and 1,026 yards, respectively.

2006: Owens & Glenn

It would be nearly three decades before the Cowboys produced another 1,000-yard tandem.

In 2006, wide receivers Terrell Owens and Terry Glenn formed a dangerous deep-threat combination for quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe and Tony Romo.

The two combined for over 2,200 receiving yards, with Owens coming down with 1,180 and Glenn adding 1,047.

2007: Owens & Witten

The very next year, in 2007, Owens returned to the 1,000-yard club, this time alongside TE Jason Witten, who established himself as one of the league’s elite at his position.

Owens finished his final Cowboys season with 1,355 yards to Witten’s 1,145.

2009 & 2010: Austin & Witten

Witten would remain a staple of the Cowboys’ aerial attack.

In both 2009 and 2010, he teamed up with WR Miles Austin, forming back-to-back 1,000-yard partnerships.

These seasons highlighted the Cowboys’ offensive balance and Austin’s breakout as a premier target.

In those two seasons, Austin recorded 1,320 and 1,041 yards, and Witten ended up with 1,030 and 1,002 yards.

2012: Bryant & Witten

In 2012, the reliable Witten did it again, this time with young star WR Dez Bryant.

Their chemistry provided quarterback Tony Romo with reliable options at all levels of the field.

Dez and Witten finished the 2012 regular season with 1,382 and 1,039 yards, respectively.

2019: Cooper & Gallup

The most recent instance came in 2019, when wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup both went over 1,000 yards with Dak Prescott under center.

Their speed and route-running gave the Cowboys one of the league’s most dynamic receiving duos, which brings us back to where we are today.

Dynamic Duo

Looking ahead, the Cowboys may have the pieces for their next 1,000-yard pairing: wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Lamb has already established himself as a top-tier receiver, finishing near the top of the league in catches and yards on an annual basis.

His precision route-running and after-the-catch ability make him a cornerstone of the Dallas offense.

Pickens, acquired in a bold offseason move, brings a physical, vertical element the Cowboys have lacked since Dez Bryant’s prime.

With his contested-catch prowess and sideline awareness, Pickens complements Lamb’s style perfectly.

If Dak Prescott can build chemistry with Pickens the way he has with Lamb, 2025 could mark the eighth time in Cowboys history that two receivers hit the 1,000-yard milestone together, ushering in the next era of elite Dallas pass-catchers.