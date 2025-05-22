Undrafted but Dangerous: Holden’s Shot with the 2025 Cowboys

Undrafted but dangerous could be Traeshon Holden’s story during the offseason. The maligned college football player looks to make his mark in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys are undergoing a transformation under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and one of the biggest question marks heading into training camp is the depth at wide receiver.

With CeeDee Lamb as the undisputed WR1 and George Pickens set to take over the WR2 role, the competition behind them is wide open.

That’s where Traeshon Holden enters the picture.

Holden, a former Oregon standout, will build a case to make the Cowboys’ 53-man roster. Though he went undrafted in 2025, his college production, physical traits, and leadership make him an ideal depth receiver for Schottenheimer’s system.

Holden’s College Production at Oregon

Traeshon Holden transferred to Oregon after three years at Alabama, bringing with him a competitive pedigree.

In 2024, he recorded 45 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 16.0 yards per reception.

He capped off his college career with a dominant Rose Bowl performance against Ohio State, where he caught seven passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

That kind of high-level performance against elite competition makes Holden a name to watch during camp.

What Holden Brings to the Cowboys

At 6’3”, 205 pounds, Holden has NFL-ready size and excels in contested catch situations—something the Cowboys’ receiver group lacks beyond Lamb and Pickens.

He posted an elite 83.3% catch rate in 2024, which was nearly 19% above expectation based on route depth.

That consistency and reliability make him a natural fit for Schottenheimer’s ball-control offense, which values precision over flash.

With Schottenheimer implementing a more balanced and disciplined offensive approach in 2025, Holden’s strengths—route timing, ball security, and physicality—align perfectly with the Cowboys’ new identity.

He could thrive as a possession receiver, particularly in third-down and red zone packages.

Physicality and Special Teams Value

Holden’s physicality stands out.

This trait will resonate with a Cowboys coaching staff looking to build a new culture of smash-mouth football.

What may ultimately solidify Holden’s place on the roster is his special-teams value.

Depth receivers must contribute in the third phase of the game, and Holden’s physical style makes him a strong candidate for coverage units.

His willingness to embrace that role could make the difference in a tight roster battle.

The Dallas Cowboys need more than just top-end talent at wide receiver—they need dependable, versatile players who can contribute in multiple ways.

Traeshon Holden checks all the boxes: size, hands, physicality, and special teams potential.

If he can stack strong performances during training camp and preseason, there’s every reason to believe he will earn his place on the 2025 Dallas Cowboys roster.