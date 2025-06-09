2025 Jersey Number Shuffle: Foreshadowing a Cut Candidate

The 2025 off-season jersey number swaps could be foreshadowing the release of a starter for the Dallas Cowboys.

Newly acquired wide receiver George Pickens has opted to wear jersey number 3, previously donned by veteran defensive end Dante Fowler Jr.

Consequently, Fowler Jr. is set to switch to number 13. However, this change hinges on the status of safety Donovan Wilson, who currently wears number 6.

If Wilson remains on the roster, Fowler Jr. will proceed with number 13; if Wilson is released, Fowler Jr. may claim number 6 instead.

Financial Implications: Potential Cap Savings from Wilson’s Release

Donovan Wilson is entering the final year of his three-year, $21 million contract signed in 2023.

Releasing him could provide the Cowboys with significant salary cap relief.

An outright release would free up approximately $5.35 million, while designating him as a post-June 1 cut could increase savings to around $7 million, albeit with a $3.3 million dead cap hit.

These potential savings are particularly pertinent as the Cowboys aim to manage their cap space effectively, especially with impending contract extensions for key players like Micah Parsons.

The additional funds could also facilitate the acquisition of new talent or the retention of emerging players.

On-Field Performance: Evaluating Wilson’s Recent Contributions

While Wilson has been a reliable presence in the Cowboys’ secondary, his performance in the 2024 season showed signs of decline.

He allowed a high completion rate of 71.4% when targeted and missed 14 tackles, ranking among the highest in the league for safeties.

These statistics raise concerns about his effectiveness in coverage and overall defensive impact.

Emerging Talent: Juanyeh Thomas as a Potential replacement

Should the Cowboys decide to part ways with Wilson, Juanyeh Thomas is a promising candidate to step into the starting safety role.

Thomas has demonstrated versatility and strong performance during his time with the team, earning praise for his adaptability and play-making abilities.

Moreover, his current contract is significantly more team-friendly, providing both financial and strategic advantages.

Strategic Considerations: Balancing Roster and Cap Management

The decision to release Donovan Wilson encompasses both financial and performance-based considerations. A trade could also happen, as the Carolina Panthers look to fortify their secondary.

While his experience and past contributions are valuable, the potential cap savings and the emergence of capable replacements like Juanyeh Thomas present compelling reasons for the Cowboys to consider the move.

As the team continues to evaluate its roster and financial strategies, the outcomes of these decisions will play a crucial role in shaping the Cowboys’ competitiveness in the upcoming season.

The jersey shuffling could be foreshadowing Donovan Wilson’s release as a post-June 1st cut.

https://twitter.com/clarencehilljr/status/1929991877194817670

Fowler Jr. allowing George Pickens to have the number 3 without any monetary considerations could lead some to believe Fowler Jr. may know he will get his number 6 jersey soon.

Time will tell, but the writing may be on the wall for Wilson’s release.