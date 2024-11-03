Running Back Room Shakeup for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys running back room is less than mediocre, and this week will be no different against the Atlanta Falcons.

Last week, fans saw a little of Dalvin Cook, but he did not receive the necessary touches to get going. Could it have been the coaching staff trying to ease him back into live play?

We may never know what this coaching staff is thinking as they make questionable moves and play calls every game.

This weekend, fans could see a different order of running backs in the terrible running back-by-committee the coaching staff has going.

Ezekiel Elliott Not Traveling with the Team

News revealed that Ezekiel Elliott would not travel with the team due to disciplinary issues. This could be the beginning or the end of Elliott’s second tenure in Dallas.

Elliott showed in the last game that he still had some juice, but he may have used it all up in the game. He showed the power the Dallas Cowboys needed, but it did not get them the win.

The loss against the San Francisco 49ers put the Cowboys below 500 for the first time in a season in a while. The running game was almost non-existent, and even though Elliott had his best game of the year, it did not help the team as it was still a terrible product.

Ezekiel Elliott has complained about his diminished role with the team, but who could blame them for the production he has given?

During the year, Elliott played 34.5% of the offensive snaps. This percentage is still higher than Hunter Luepke, who should be getting the ball more.

Elliott seems to think his pedigree should allow him to see the field more, as he has not had a season with less than 50% of the offensive snaps. This could have led to some of the issues with the former superstar.

Not having Elliott will not affect the running game, and it may create a better environment for the other backs, who will not have the cancerous attitude in the room. Fans may see a rejuvenated running back core.

The Running Backs this Weekend

This weekend, the team will see Rico Dowdle, Dalvin Cook, Hunter Luepke, and hopefully very little Deuce Vaughn.

Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook should lead the way with the snaps at the running back position, but the Cowboys have to get Hunter Luepke the ball more.

Hunter Luepke has shown he can make big catches, and with enough touches, he may get more going on the ground. He is big enough to get some push, which will wear down a defensive front.

Hunter Luepke should get most of the snaps to soften the defense and sprinkle in Dowdle and Cook with sweeps and tosses around the edge. Dowdle and Cook, especially Dowdle, are not power backs and should be used accordingly.

The running back group this weekend could have a big game, and if the running game doesn’t work, it will be a long day for both sides of the ball for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Coaching Staff has to be More Original

The running back group may be struggling because of the ancient plays Mike McCarthy has been calling. He told reporters he has been using the same plays that have worked for 30 years.

This is not what fans or anyone want to hear from a head coach. The NFL has changed, and if Mike McCarthy hasn’t figured this out, it is not the late 90s. This team is in store for many more losses.

Let’s see some more motion. On first down, stop running the ball up the middle and get around the edge. Use the running backs you have, highlight their talents, and stop using them like Ahman Green.

Hopefully, the coaching staff will draw up plays that actually fit the group of backs, and fans will get to see plays from the last ten years.

Cowboys fans need to hang in there even though it is getting harder and harder to watch the terrible product put on the field. The downside is both sides of the ball is led by coaches who were good 10 to 15 years ago.

This is a new day and age of offensive and defensive playcalling. Both sides of the ball need a fresh look, which can be done by changing play calls and using the team’s speed.

The running backs are due, and the only way to see it through is to commit to the back who has the hot hand. Feed the man who is doing the best, and don’t worry about who is getting more carries.