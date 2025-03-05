The Cowboys’ 3 Biggest Positional Needs: Free Agent Edition

Free agency would be a great avenue to take when filling the three most significant needs this Dallas Cowboys team has on the field.

As everyone looks to the 2025 NFL Draft, this team needs veteran players to fill in with a proven track record of performance.

There are some big-time players in this draft at the positions the Cowboys need to fill, but why not get a free agent to fill the role and go with a best player available mentality in the draft.

Free agency has not been the Cowboys’ strong suit in the last few years, but this year could be different.

We have witnessed the front office re-sign Osa Odighizuwa and restructure CeeDee Lamb. One more restructure could be coming—I’m looking at you, Dak Prescott—and finally re-sign Micah Parsons.

The first two, Odighizuwa and Lamb, have already freed up about $20 million, and more money is coming, which can be used to fill out the roster.

Positions of Need are WR, RG, DE, RB

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys need to fill or upgrade positions at wide receiver (WR), right guard (RG), defensive end (DE), and running back (RB).

These positions could be filled by free agents, giving the Cowboys’ front office and coaching staff a much better team in 2025.

The unrestricted free agents at these positions can be signed to make the draft easier for the team.

The offense needs to find CeeDee Lamb’s help at wide receiver. The offense needs a receiver that defenses respect, and a couple of these receivers are available in free agency.

The retirement of Zack Martin left a big hole at the right guard position. Cooper Beebe will likely be moved to this position, but signing a guard would make more sense.

DeMarcus Lawrence could still be brought back to the Cowboys, but even with his potential re-signing, the defense needs more firepower on the edges.

The running back position seemed to progress at the end of the season as Rico Dowdle found his groove. However, he is now a free agent, and bringing him back has not been discussed much.

The draft will address these four positions, but the Cowboys could sign free agents to fill the void until the rookies can take over.

Let’s look at a few free agents who could fill these needs.

Chris Godwin WR (2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Chris Godwin (29) dealt with an injury last year, but before the injury he was on his way to a fantastic season in Florida.

The veteran receiver has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay, but a move to the Cowboys with a top-tier quarterback could elevate his game.

Last season, Godwin had 60 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. These stats were accumulated up to week seven, when he injured his ankle and was out for the year.

Chris Godwin is accustomed to playing alongside big-time receivers, having been lined up across from Mike Evans. So, being with CeeDee Lamb would not be anything new.

One of Godwin’s great qualities is that he does not drop many passes. According to pff.com, last season, he recorded no drops in 60 receptions.

Godwin is also accustomed to moving around the offense. Having Godwin and Lamb move throughout the formation could have endless possibilities.

Possible contract:

3yrs – $20 million avg/yr $40 million guaranteed

Other possible wide receivers:

Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Marquise Brown

Kevin Zeitler RG (2024 Detroit Lions)

Why not replace an All-Pro like Zack Martin with another veteran to keep this young line grounded? Kevin Zeitler (34) fits the bill.

The former Baltimore Raven and Detroit Lion is a winner. He is also a steady force at the right guard position, which is needed on the Cowboys’ offense.

The Cowboys can still draft a guard to learn behind Zeitler, but having Zeitler in the starting lineup will help the run and pass game.

Not having to worry about a position on the offensive line makes the quarterback’s job a little easier.

Last season alone, Kevin Zeitler posted PFF grades of 71.8 in pass blocking and 87.2 in run blocking, for an overall grade of 86.8.

He also only had two penalties, and gave up five sacks.

Last season, the Cowboys right guard position was played by TJ Bass (127 snaps), Brock Hoffman (387 snaps), and Zack Martin (638 snaps).

TJ Bass graded out with a 70.5 in run blocking and 45.0 in pass blocking. Brock Hoffman had a 68.9 run blocking grade and a 62.1 pass blocking grade. Zack Martin ended the season with a 63.3 run blocking grade and a 62.0 pass blocking grade.

Kevin Zeitler would be a major upgrade over all three players even if Zack Martin were not retiring.

Possible contract:

1yr – $6.25 million avg/yr $6.25 million guaranteed

Other possible guards:

Will Fries, Teven Jenkins, Will Hernandez

Malcolm Koonce DE (Las Vegas Raiders)

The Dallas Cowboys have two defensive ends: unrestricted free agents in DeMarcus Lawrence (32) and Chauncey Golsten(27).

DeMarcus Lawrence is the more likely candidate to be re-signed if he is willing to take less money to stay in Dallas.

Golsten, on the other hand, had a breakout season with 5.5 sacks, 56 tackles, 5.5 pass deflections, and one interception. He may price his way out of Dallas.

Malcolm Koonce (26) could be a player to watch. He was out all last season with an injury, so a short-term deal could be possible.

In 2023, Koonce had a breakout season with eight sacks, 52 tackles, 10 hits, and 34 hurries.

That type of production would work well for the defensive line, which will have a healthy Sam Williams returning this season.

Adding Koonce to the line with Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland could create a good pass-rushing trio to help keep the double teams off of Micah Parsons.

Malcolm Koonce had a defensive grade of 81.3, which put him at 24/197 among defensive ends, a pass rush grade of 78.9, 24/197, and a 66.3 run stop grade which was 66/197.

Possible contract:

1yr – $10 million $5 million guaranteed

Other possible defensive ends:

Josh Sweat, Haason Riddick, Khalil Mack

Nick Chubb RB (2024 Cleveland Browns)

Nick Chubb was not the same elusive and bruising back NFL fans are used to seeing in the Browns backfield in 2024.

Returning from a terrible knee injury and being inserted back into the starting role with such a large workload could have been the problem with Chubb.

Fast-forward to 2025 and an entire season removed from the injury could see Chubb return to more of the back fans liked watching.

The Dallas Cowboys will more likely than not select a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. Nick Chubb could be the perfect stop-gap player for a rookie back to learn from.

Chubb’s season started in week 7 of the NFL season. In the remaining games, he had 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns, averaging only 3.3 yards per carry.

That is a far cry from his usual production, which could make Nick Chubb a very affordable veteran presence in the running backs room.

Possible contract:

1 yr – $3 million $1.25 million guaranteed

Other possible running backs:

Rico Dowdle, Aaron Jones, J.K. Dobbins

These free agents could be great pickups for the upcoming 2025 season, filling roster needs with a veteran presence.

The upcoming draft is vitally essential to infuse new blood into the offense and defense, but veterans are needed to teach the youngsters the ropes.

All the free agents listed above would give the Cowboys good production and, for the most part, will not break the bank.

We all know the Jones family likes a good deal.