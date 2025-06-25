The Cowboys All-Century offensive line is one of the best

As the bigger names of skill positions swept the spotlight in our previous All-quarter-century Cowboys round-up, it’s high time to give respectful airtime to the unsung heroes along the trenches.

Anchoring the offensive front on this dream squad are five of the best linemen to don a Cowboys jersey over the past quarter-century.

If they had played together (some of them did), they would have formed one of the most intimidating and dominant offensive lines in NFL history.

Remember, this is my personal list. Would you have rather seen someone else on here? Feel free to let me know in the comments.

Left Tackle

Tyron Smith (2011-2023)

Drafted 9th overall in 2011, Tyron Smith blossomed into the anchor at blind‑side tackle.

With size, athleticism, and instinctive footwork, he staved off premier pass rushers year after year.

Smith earned nine Pro Bowl nods and landed six 1st‑team All‑Pro selections.

His quickness in space, balance, and elastic frame made him a versatile asset, equally adept in pass protection as he was in run blocking.

His peak years put him in the conversation with elite tackles like Joe Thomas and Trent Williams, a testament to his consistency and sustained excellence.

Left Guard

Larry Allen (1994-2005)

Though primarily a guard earlier in his Cowboys career, Larry Allen’s move into the interior only amplified his dominance.

A mauler of monstrous proportions, Allen brought raw power and elite technique.

His run-blocking grades are legendary. It’s no wonder he left defenders grasping at air.

Fan and teammate Terence Newman once called him “one of the strongest humans to ever do it.”

Allen earned 11 Pro Bowls and nine All‑Pro nods, including a unanimous 1st‑team selection in 2002.

His interior presence alone made the Cowboys O-Line a force to be reckoned with.

Center

Travis Frederick (2013-2019)

Taking over the center duties in 2013, Travis Frederick quickly became the intellectual and athletic linchpin of the line.

Nicknamed “Freddie,” he brought textbook technique, quick footwork, and exceptional awareness under center.

A 6x Pro Bowler and 3x All‑Pro, Frederick’s leadership in checks and adjustments proved invaluable to a shifting offensive front.

He masterfully masked blitzes and maintained pocket integrity, giving quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Tony Romo the time needed to find open receivers.

Right Guard

Zack Martin (2014-2024)

Drafted 16th overall in 2014, Zack Martin’s rookie impact was immediate: he earned All‑Pro honors and didn’t slow down until his final season.

Boasting rare agility and strength, Martin mixed savage run-blocking with refined pass protection. His 8 seasons with All-Pro or Pro Bowl recognition prove it.

Analysts repeatedly praised his technique: perfect leverage, impeccable hand placement, and phenomenal footwork.

In a modern yardstick, Martin is arguably one of the finest offensive linemen of his generation.

Often overshadowed by elite tackles, he quietly earned recognition at his position year after year.

Right Tackle

Marc Colombo (2005-2010)

A steady pro from 2007 to 2012, Marc Colombo may lack the accolades of these all-world peers, but his consistency and reliability are worthy of mention.

A former converted tight end, Colombo brought versatility and a gritty demeanor.

He quietly started 92 games in Dallas, helping keep the O‑line competitive during rebuilding years.

His ability to absorb speed rushers and his durability earned him respect in the locker room and confidence from the coaching staff, eventually coaching the Cowboys offensive line himself after retirement.

