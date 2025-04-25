The Cowboys had the chance to change the script, but chose the comfort zone

With the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys made a bold move to reinforce their offensive line by selecting Alabama G Tyler Booker.

While this pick helps address a major need following the retirement of Zack Martin, many fans and analysts were surprised that Dallas passed on more dynamic playmakers and high-upside defenders still on the board.

The Cowboys have a solid reputation for drafting offensive linemen in the first round who go on to become perennial All-Pro players.

While I don’t doubt the fact that Booker could be the next player to follow in the same footsteps, the Cowboys’ offense lacks playmakers outside of WR CeeDee Lamb.

Let’s explore the four major names the Cowboys bypassed, each of whom could have significantly impacted Dallas’ future.

WR Matthew Golden

Texas standout Matthew Golden, taken 23rd overall by the Green Bay Packers, was still available when the Cowboys were on the clock.

Known for his elite speed and crisp route-running, Golden could have brought much-needed juice to a Cowboys receiving corps that lacked explosiveness behind CeeDee Lamb.

Golden tallied over 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his final college season, consistently torching defenses deep and showing the ability to create separation at all levels of the field.

His big-play ability would have complemented Lamb perfectly and given Dak Prescott a vertical weapon to stretch the field.

While Booker strengthens the trenches, many wonder if the Cowboys missed a chance to add a game-breaker.

WR Emeka Egbuka

Another offensive weapon the Cowboys could have selected was WR Emeka Egbuka, who went 19th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Egbuka was once projected as a top-10 pick before injuries slowed his final season at Ohio State, but his skill set remains among the most refined in the class.

Egbuka thrives in the slot, where his quickness, vision, and route precision allow him to exploit mismatches against linebackers and nickel corners.

He’s a dependable target with great hands, offering high third-down conversion potential and red-zone reliability.

The Cowboys, who struggled with short-yardage conversions and consistency over the middle, might regret passing up a pro-ready receiver with Egbuka’s toolbox.

DT Walter Nolen

Defense wins championships, and Walter Nolen could have been a centerpiece on that side of the ball.

The former Texas A&M defensive tackle was picked 16th overall by the Arizona Cardinals and was considered one of the most physically dominant linemen in the draft.

Nolen brings a rare combination of strength and athleticism, routinely collapsing pockets and plugging run lanes.

The Cowboys’ run defense has been suspect in recent years, and a player like Nolen could have solidified the interior front alongside EDGE Micah Parsons and DT Osa Odighizuwa.

Passing on a player with such an impactful presence in the trenches on the defensive side raises questions about long-term balance on the roster.

LB Jalon Walker

Another defensive prospect still on the board was Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, who went three picks later at 15 to the Falcons.

Walker offers the kind of versatility that fits today’s NFL; able to rush the passer, drop into coverage, and make sideline-to-sideline plays.

The Cowboys are thin at linebacker behind Marist Liufau and an injured DeMarvion Overshown, and adding a hybrid playmaker like Walker could have given DC Matt Eberflus more flexibility.

Walker’s ability to line up in various roles would have provided immediate depth and long-term upside in a defense looking to become more dynamic.

On to Day 2

The selection of Tyler Booker may ultimately pay off if he becomes a long-term anchor on the offensive line, especially given the importance of protecting Dak Prescott and opening running lanes.

However, with proven talent and game-changers like Golden, Egbuka, Nolen, and Walker still on the board, the Cowboys passed on flash and playmaking potential in favor of a safe, steady pick.

Only time will tell if Booker becomes the next Zack Martin or if Dallas missed a chance to add a true difference-maker elsewhere on the field.