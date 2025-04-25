A Dallas Cowboys football blog

Inside The Star » NFL Blog » NFL Draft » Dallas Cowboys select Donovan Ezeiruaku with 44th Pick

Dallas Cowboys select Donovan Ezeiruaku with 44th Pick

By Mark Heaney

1 Comment

Mark Heaney
Mark Heaney
1

The Dallas Cowboys have their second-round pick, and it’s Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Initially projected to go in the first-round, Ezeiruaku, an All-American in 2024, is one of the most athletic pass rushers in the entire draft class.

The 44th pick has been the most debated Cowboys selection out of them all. With needs at wide receiver, cornerback, and running back, many fans expected a skill position here, but that does not make this a bad pick.

Ezeiruaku is not a project prospect. He could be an immediate impact pass rusher for a Dallas defensive line going through major changes.

This dude had a staggering 16.5 sacks in 2024 and 20.5 tackles for loss.

He is hyper-productive, and I think Dallas sees him as the true heir-apparent to DeMarcus Lawrence. This will be Micah Parsons’ running mate for the next five years.

Some may want to bring Ezeiruaku to start out behind guys like Dante Fowler Jr., Payton Turner, Sam Williams, and last year’s second-round pick, Marshawn Kneeland, but his potential far exceeds all of those guys.

Kneeland’s presence, however, is my main problem with this selection.

After drafting him in this same round in 2024, the Cowboys have now used their most impactful picks on the offensive line and at EDGE rusher in two straight drafts.

They have very little draft capital because of the Jonathan Mingo trade, and you are now punting on, at the least, one of wide receiver, cornerback, or running back. That is a problem, and it might haunt Dallas this season.

Defensive tackle is another need for Dallas, which is now definitely getting ignored going into the 2025 season.

This team is going to have a lot of holes, and Donovan Ezeiruaku doesn’t exactly fill them, but again, that doesn’t make this a bad pick.

Purely from a value standpoint, this is a home run.

However, they had big-swing potential prospects at spots where they needed more. That will be the storyline with this pick at the end of the day.

Mark Heaney

Mark Heaney

Junior Writer

Mark Heaney is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and Junior Writer for Inside The Star. He has written for sites such as FanSided, Whole Nine Sports, and Downtown Sports Network as an NFL Draft analyst and Cowboys writer. He started covering college football and the NFL in 2018 and has scouted over 1,000 draft prospects since. Mark is currently studying at UNC Charlotte and has worked as an intern for the Charlotte 49ers football media team.

Follow this author:

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

OLDER

The Cowboys had the chance to change the script, but chose the comfort zone

Newer

Dallas Cowboys select Shavon Revel with 76th Pick