The Dallas Cowboys have limited offensive draft options left

With the first round now over, and the Dallas Cowboys securing guard Tyler Booker from Alabama, it left fans wondering when they would get another playmaker on the offensive side of the ball?

Everyone, including myself, was hoping that Arizona wide out Tetairoa McMillan would fall into the lap of Dallas at 12, but the Panthers ended up taking him just a few picks before them.

It was probably icing on the cake for them as Dallas traded for Jonathan Mingo. Who is not good?

Need A Playmaker

Look at this offensive depth chart. It is CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and then nobody else.

Javontee Williams, Miles Sanders, Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, are you kidding me? The Dallas Cowboys have to add a player TODAY if they want any chance to compete with the top teams in the league, let alone the NFC East!

I would wait to get a running back, I think they will draft one, but it needs to be after you add a player on the other side of CeeDee Lamb. You can’t keep forcing the ball his way every single possession.

Matthew Golden went to the Green Bay Packers, Omarion Hampton went to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Emeka Egbuka was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that is LOADED on offense, but guess what you can never get enough?

& Now because Jerry Jones went with an offensive lineman, every single guy they could have used for Dak Prescott and this offense is now gone.

Who Is Left?

Jayden Higgins from Iowa State is coming off a season with 1,000-plus yards and nine touchdowns.

He’s a big-bodied weapon who can operate inside or outside and find creative ways to get open despite lacking top-end speed.

A two-star recruit out of Florida, Higgins started his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky. During his two seasons at Eastern Kentucky, Higgins hauled in 13 receiving touchdowns.

Luther Burden III is a slot receiver with an impressive combination of speed, power, and agility.

He did not get picked in the first round probably because of his drop off from 2023 to 2024.

Burden’s production in 2024 (61 catches, 676 yards, and 6 touchdowns), while in 2023 (86 catches, 1,212 yards, and 9 touchdowns.

If he had those numbers again in 2024, he probably would have been the 3rd wide receiver taken, but since he slipped in production, he could be a Cowboys 2nd round pick.

The final WR that I like who is left is Jalen Royals. They have to get one of these three guys today.

Royals ended his time at Utah State with 21 receiving touchdowns, which tied for third in program history, to go with 1,914 yards through the air, which is 12th all-time at USU, and 126 receptions, which is 16th.

He’s also tied for fifth in the Aggies’ record books with eight 100-yard receiving games.

In the last eight drafts they’ve taken just two skill position players in the first or second round.

One was Lamb and the other was tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Most of those premium picks have been offensive or defensive linemen, and they don’t sell many jerseys or get enough air time for Jerry so I don’t understand why he won’t add a skill player to make this offense better.

They had so many players they would take and just didn’t pull the trigger, but if they land one of the guy about they might be okay.

Burden would be my first pick, followed by Royals.

This offense is going to really struggle with Jalen Tolbert as your WR2 with the loss of Brandin Cooks.

We might be really upset heading into our weekend tomorrow night if they don’t add anyone on the offensive side that can help them score points.