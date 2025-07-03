The real WR battle we should be watching in Training Camp

With the Dallas Cowboys training camp in sight, everyone here at Inside The Star has touched on just pretty much everything there is to talk about.

Yet one interesting thing I thought about as I was going over the depth chart was maybe we should stop worrying about Jalen Tolbert and add another name to the mix that should be battling with Jonathon Mingo for a roster spot.

Parris Campbell has quietly built a solid NFL resume.

His best year came in 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts, where he caught 63 balls for 623 yards and three touchdowns. Very close to what Jalen Tolbert produced last season.

The Cowboys signed Campbell to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in free agency, but the deal is not guaranteed.

It was a low-risk move for Dallas to add depth at the position, but it also means Campbell will be fighting for a roster spot when training camp begins.

Better Than Mingo

Yes, the Cowboys are going to do anything they can to hold onto Mingo and make it work because they gave up a 4th round pick, but are we sure Mingo is better than Campbell?

I don’t think that he is. We can sit here and say he hasn’t had a real chance, but if you are good at what you do, just like George Pickens, you will produce regardless of the situation.

In total, Parris has recorded 1,117 receiving yards and six career touchdowns, respectable numbers for a guy who has been in this similar position his entire career. Battling for a spot on the final roster, mixed in with some injuries.

I read another site say that at best he is WR7 as they start camp. I think CeeDee Lamb, Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and Kavontae Turpin are the only guys that are ahead of him and everyone else.

Cowboys WR room is now led by CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The others:Jalen Brooks, Parris Campbell, Ryan Flournoy, Kelvin Harmon, Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Cropper, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin. Only Lamb, Pickens and Turpin are guaranteed to be roster in 2025.

Maybe… — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 7, 2025

Who cares if the investment in Mingo is bigger with a 4th round pick? Campbell is just flat out better than he is.

Training Camp will be really fun this year, let’s hope we can see players take the next step and do what they need to do to help this team this year, but for the first time in a long time it feels like they have what they need on the offensive side of the ball outside of a running back to be able to score some more points.

The key is to keep all these guys healthy.