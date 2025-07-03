The Dak Prescott “No Excuses” Double Standard is Flawed

Every NFL offseason brings its fair share of debates, controversies, and hot takes. But few players find themselves more heavily scrutinized than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Despite consistently putting up strong numbers and leading his team to multiple playoff appearances, the narrative surrounding Prescott continues to evolve in a contradictory and, frankly, unfair way.

This offseason, many analysts and fans have repeated the same talking points:

Yet somehow, those same critics also claim that Dak Prescott has no excuse to reach the NFC Championship game in 2025—and if he doesn’t, the franchise should move on.

Make it make sense.

This article examines the flawed logic behind this argument, the current state of the Cowboys’ roster, and why the “Dak Prescott tax” is a very real phenomenon.

The Narrative vs. Reality: Is Dak Prescott Really the Problem?

Critics love to question whether Dak Prescott is a “top 10 quarterback“, but the stats say otherwise.

In 2023, Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes and finished with a 105.9 passer rating. He has multiple 4,000+ yard seasons and consistently ranks among the league’s best in QBR, completion percentage, and efficiency.

While he’s not Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, he’s statistically better than a large chunk of starters across the league, and that includes quarterbacks with far better supporting casts.

So why the skepticism?

Because he wears the star.

The State of the Dallas Cowboys Offense in 2025

WR Duo: Talented But Underappreciated

Despite CeeDee Lamb signing a massive extension in 2024 and George Pickens entering 2025 as the projected WR2, many analysts refuse to consider them a top-10 duo. That’s debatable at best.

Lamb is a legitimate WR1 and a top-5 hideout in the league.

Pickens is a big-play threat with elite ball-tracking skills who gives the Cowboys the vertical stretch they missed in recent seasons. Add in Jalen Tolbert as a developing WR3, and this group is far from average.

The lack of recognition has less to do with production and more to do with perception.

RB Room: A True Committee, Not a Star-Driven Unit

It’s true that the Cowboys no longer have a dominant bell-cow back. Gone are the days of Ezekiel Elliott dominating touches. In 2025, the backfield consists of:

Javonte Williams – A strong, physical runner with upside if healthy

– A strong, physical runner with upside if healthy Miles Sanders – A capable veteran with dual-threat value

– A capable veteran with dual-threat value Jaydon Blue – A promising rookie with speed and agility

– A promising rookie with speed and agility Phil Mafah – Another promising rookie with power and pass-catching

– Another promising rookie with power and pass-catching Deuce Vaughn & Hunter Luepke – Niche role players

No, this isn’t a top-5 RB unit, but it’s functional and deeper than many realize. Offensive success depends more on scheme and execution than just one superstar RB in today’s NFL.

A Defense in Transition: The Real Issue

Let’s talk facts: the Dallas Cowboys’ defense in 2024 was one of the worst in the league, despite leading the NFL in QB hurries and finishing top-3 in sacks.

27th in total defense

29th in run defense

32nd in red zone defense

31st in scoring defense

That’s not a “middle-of-the-pack” defense—that’s a liability.

So, again, how is the quarterback, not the defensive unit, blamed for not reaching the heights expected by this team?

New Defensive Coordinator, Same High Expectations

Matt Eberflus was hired to turn things around, and while his scheme brings hope, there are still question marks at linebacker, cornerback depth, and run-stopping on the interior.

This defense may improve in 2025, but it’s still a work in progress—and yet, the expectation remains that Dak must overcome it all.

The “No Excuses” Trap: Holding One Player to an Impossible Standard

The argument that “Dak has no excuses” ignores the reality of team building in the NFL.

Here’s what Dak is being asked to overcome:

A bottom-tier running game

A defense that couldn’t stop the run or stop anything in the red zone

A WR still fighting for national recognition

Public pressure and media noise unique to Dallas

Let’s not forget that quarterbacks like Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, and even Aaron Rodgers have missed the playoffs or underperformed—yet don’t face the same “cut or trade” threats.

Only in Dallas is a QB expected to be flawless, overcome roster holes, AND deliver a deep playoff run or risk being labeled a failure.

That’s the Cowboys’ tax.

The Bigger Picture: Media Bias and the Power of the Star

There’s a saying in NFL circles: “When the Cowboys win, it’s a headline. When they lose, it’s a week-long saga.”

This overexposure inflates expectations and magnifies failures. The “America’s Team” spotlight adds pressure not just to Dak but to every player, coach, and front office move.

Because of that:

A wild-card loss is treated like a Super Bowl collapse.

A top-5 statistical year from Dak is still called “not enough“

Internal drama gets more airplay than success stories from other teams

This isn’t football analysis—it’s brand inflation.

Why Moving On From Dak Isn’t the Answer

Let’s explore what happens if the Cowboys do decide to move on from Prescott.

What’s the plan?

Roll the dice in the draft and hope a rookie pans out?

Trade for a disgruntled veteran?

Sign a mid-tier bridge QB and regress?

There’s a reason 20+ teams in the NFL have cycled through multiple quarterbacks while the Cowboys have remained competitive—because stability matters, and Dak Prescott brings that in spades.

The Dak Narrative Needs to Change

The idea that Dak Prescott has “no excuses” while simultaneously being surrounded by a roster that the media ranks as average or below-average is a contradiction rooted in emotion, not logic.

You can’t claim the team around him is flawed and demand perfection. That’s not how team sports work.

If anything, 2025 should be a reset in how we talk about Dak:

Appreciate the production

Acknowledge the flaws around him

Hold the organization accountable for building a complete roster

Because until the Cowboys put together a defense and run game that can support their quarterback, the idea that “Dak must carry it all or be replaced” is just lazy analysis.