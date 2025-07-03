Juanyeh Thomas will be a major contributor to the Cowboys defense

When it comes to new names on the Cowboys, Juanyeh Thomas is not one, but he is someone we have been wanting to see growth from the last few years.

Now, with Jourdan Lewis in Jaxsonville, he will have his chance, and honestly, his name is going to be called a lot in the secondary this season.

He’s physical, aggressive, and disruptive. but play making from the safety sport is a much different beast than play making from the nickel spot.

What He Brings

He covers better than Donovan Wilson and plays downhill like a linebacker. But asking Thomas to replicate what Jourdan Lewis did as the league’s highest-paid slot corner seems unrealistic.

Yet, sometimes that is all it takes, for a player to be doubt. Let people think he is not good enough to do what Lewis did the last few years.

Thomas has reportedly shown strong instincts and physicality in camp, two traits Eberflus traditionally prioritizes in his safety.

The versatile defensive back has spent time at the back of the defense as a safety, but the defensive staff has also experimented with him at slot cornerback.

Vacated by long-time Cowboy, and now Jaguar, Jourdan Lewis, the Nickel cornerback position is up for grabs, and Thomas is doing what he can to grasp it.

He was undrafted in 2022, and his comments nearly a month ago show that he loves the new vibe in Dallas.

“Fun again,” he said in a twitter post above.

Clearly, these guys are having a heck of a better time with Brain as the head coach than they did with Mike McCarthy.

Big Mike, I think, was an old school coach, and just did things his way, and it seems like the vibes were few and far in-between.

the vibes can high all they want, but it is just the offseason and everything is always easier when things don’t matter as much.

Who really knows though, he might have a breakout year or we might be hating him every single week.

It is hard to predict guys like this because we just have not seen enough play from him outside special teams.

I hate trying to talk myself into a player being great for Dallas because they normally does not work, but we know he is going to get his shot. It is just a matter of will he be able to run away with it, or will he fall flat on his face?