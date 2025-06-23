Tyler Booker will be a fan favorite in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Crimson Tide is already making an impact as a player for the city.

Over the weekend, Booker posted a video of him at a kids youth football camp. Booker was running drills with one of the participants and playfully shoved him.

He then shared the video with the caption, “How you do anything is how you do everything.”

Check it out below, and you’ll see what he is talking about.

https://twitter.com/iamtylerbooker/status/1936818214354461022

Great Start

Booker continued to honor both, returning to his hometown of New Haven for his fourth annual Tyler Booker Youth Football Camp at Hopkins School on Saturday.

The double session saw Booker and an elite coaching staff working with middle school players in the morning and high school players in the afternoon.

Booker had his first camp in his hometown less than a handful of years ago. The camp has grown to where there were over 100 kids in each session on Saturday.

I love seeing this from Booker, and to be honest, I had no idea he did this even before he was a member of the Cowboys.

Much is expected of Booker, as he starts alongside Cooper Beebe and Terence Steele in front of Dak Prescott, as the offensive line looks to be the unit that will power this team forward in 2025.

10 interior offensive linemen have earned at least one Pro Bowl nod for Dallas since their last Super Bowl victory in 1996. With Zack Martin retiring, the Cowboys are going to need Booker to bring the heat.

The same heat that we saw him show above during his youth camp.

Let’s be honest though, expecting Booker, Tyler Smith (who has been selected to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons) and Guyton to repeat what Tyron Smith, Frederick and Martin did might not be fair.

Still, I like what the Cowboys are building here, and if they can get Tyler Guyton who is a raw talent, to clean up the issues he had last year, these three might be okay.

You don’t need Cooper Beebe or anyone else to be Hall of Famers, you just need them to be like Doug Free and company.

I am enjoying a decent offseason for once, but this team still has a lot of work to do and if they are going to be successful on offense it is going to start with these boys upfront.