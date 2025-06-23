The Cowboys Added a Wildcard to Their 2025 Defensive Line

On June 18, 2025, the Dallas Cowboys signed Perrion Winfrey, a former fourth-round NFL Draft pick and recent UFL breakout star, to strengthen a defensive line that lacked consistency in 2024.

After dominating with the Birmingham Stallions, Winfrey gets a second chance to prove he belongs in the NFL—and this time, it’s with one of the league’s most iconic franchises.

What Perrion Winfrey Brings to the Cowboys

1. Explosiveness and Versatility

At 6’4”, 290 pounds, Winfrey offers a rare combination of power, quickness, and disruptive ability from the interior.

He consistently won one-on-one matchups in the UFL using fast hands, a low center of gravity, and explosive get-off.

His skill set fits perfectly in a Dallas defense looking to increase backfield disruption from the inside.

2. UFL Production That Turned Heads

Winfrey was a standout for the Birmingham Stallions, posting:

29 total tackles

2 tackles for loss

1 sack

1 forced fumble

4 pass breakups

He added another four tackles and a sack in the UFL Conference Championship Game. His consistency, effort, and leadership in the Stallions’ front four earned him a spot on the Cowboys.

3. Redemption and Growth

Originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2022, Winfrey showed flashes in 13 games as a rookie but was released due to off-field issues.

After a brief stint with the New York Jets, his revival in the UFL revealed a player who was more focused, mature, and hungry.

Dallas is giving him a clean slate—and a clear opportunity to compete for meaningful stats.

Scheme Fit: Why Perrion Winfrey Matches Eberlus’s Vision

Winfrey fits well into defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’s scheme, which values high-motor, gap-penetrating players who can rotate seamlessly and maintain pressure.

Winfrey’s ability to play both 1-technique and 3-technique gives Dallas valuable versatility. That flexibility makes him a plug-and-play option in multiple fronts and sub-packages.

He fits well with Eberflus’s focus on keeping defensive linemen fresh and aggressive through a rotational approach.

Projected 2025 Stats and Role Perrion Winfrey

If Winfrey secures a rotational role on game days, reasonable 2025 projections include:

22–30 tackles

2–4 tackles for loss

2–3 sacks

Occasional batted passes and quarterback pressures.

He would be expected to rotate in on early downs and see snaps in nickel formations, particularly in third-and-medium situations where Dallas will want an inside push to force quick throws or sack opportunities.

Cowboys’ Defensive Tackle Room: Updated Outlook

Winfrey joins a retooled group that includes:

Osa Odighizuwa – an ascending talent and reliable presence inside

– an ascending talent and reliable presence inside Solomon Thomas – a seasoned veteran with positional flexibility

– a seasoned veteran with positional flexibility Mazi Smith – entering his third season, looking to break out after improved play late in 2024

– entering his third season, looking to break out after improved play late in 2024 Jay Toia – a rookie 7th-round pick bringing strength and raw upside

In this mix, Winfrey will compete for a rotational role. His experience and UFL momentum give him a legitimate shot at making the 53-man roster and contributing meaningful plays.

Low-Risk, High Reward Signing

This is the type of signing that can quietly pay off in a big way.

The Cowboys’ 2024 defense ranked near the bottom of the league in red zone defense and rushing touchdowns allowed.

Adding a player like Winfrey, who plays with urgency and explosion, is part of the broader effort to improve those numbers.

If he continues the path he showed in the UFL—focused, physical, and disruptive—he could become an impact role player in 2025 and beyond.

A Second Chance for Perrion Winfrey That Could Pay Off

Perrion Winfrey brings more than just talent; he brings hunger, growth, and a point to prove. The Cowboys are offering him a chance to contribute on a defense aiming to regain its swagger and discipline.

If Winfrey capitalizes on this opportunity, he could become one of the most valuable under-the-radar signings of the Cowboys’ offseason. And if he thrives under Matt Eberflus, don’t be surprised if he becomes a key part of the rotation mid-season.