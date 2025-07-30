Dallas Cowboys 2025 Offensive Line In Flux

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 offensive line has hit a couple of major obstacles.

Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton will miss 4–6 weeks with a fracture in his leg, while potential starting right guard Robert Jones is expected to miss 2–3 months due to a broken bone in his neck.

These two injuries, occurring during training camp, have forced a sudden and potentially significant reshuffling of the offensive line just weeks before the regular season.

The Cowboys’ offense, designed to feature a balanced attack under new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, must rely on young talent, inexperience, and lineup flexibility to keep the unit functioning at a high level.

What the Cowboys Lose with Guyton and Jones

Tyler Guyton (LT – Out 4–6 weeks)

The 2024 first-round pick out of Oklahoma was set to protect Dak Prescott’s blindside.

Despite his enormous upside, Guyton had an uneven rookie season.

He earned a 49.4 PFF overall grade, with a 60.2 pass-blocking and 51.3 run-blocking grade in 2024.

Though athletic, his technique remains a work in progress, but he was taking huge strides in training camp.

Robert Jones (RG – Out 2–3 Months)

A free agent addition from Miami, Robert Jones brought needed experience and toughness to the interior.

However, his 2024 PFF grades reflect some struggles: 56.1 overall, with a 54.3 pass-blocking and 56.3 run-blocking grade.

His loss is significant due to the lack of veteran depth behind him.

Possible Cowboys Starting Offensive Line

Here is how the starting five on the offensive line could play out entering Week 1:

LT: Tyler Smith or Asim Richards

Tyler Smith was dominant at left guard in 2024 but may move back to left tackle, where he played 1,022 snaps in 2022. In those snaps, he posted an overall PFF grade of 71.4, pass-blocking 64.2, and run-blocking 72.4.

was dominant at left guard in 2024 but may move back to left tackle, where he played 1,022 snaps in 2022. In those snaps, he posted an overall PFF grade of 71.4, pass-blocking 64.2, and run-blocking 72.4. Asim Richards is the next man up if the Cowboys want to keep Smith inside. Richards had a 58.7 overall PFF grade, 69.5 pass-blocking, and a concerning 44.5 run-blocking grade in 2024.

LG: Tyler Smith or Brock Hoffman

If Smith moves out to tackle, Brock Hoffman—a gritty interior lineman—could fill in at left guard. At right guard in 2024, he posted an overall grade of 66.3, a pass-blocking grade of 62.1, and a run-blocking grade of 68.9.

If Smith stays at left guard, the Cowboys retain one of the top young guards in the NFL.

C: Cooper Beebe

Cooper Beebe brings a high football IQ and toughness to the interior. He earned a 65.4 overall PFF grade, with a 60.3 pass-blocking and 66.1 run-blocking grade.

RG: Tyler Booker (Rookie)

With Jones sidelined, Tyler Booker—the powerful Alabama product—will step into the starting role with no competition. Known for his tenacity and finishing ability, Booker is unproven but loaded with upside.

RT: Terence Steele

The veteran anchor on the line, Terence Steele, will be the right tackle. He graded out with a 67.0 overall, 57.5 pass-blocking, and 78.9 run-blocking mark in 2024.

Cowboys Offensive Line Depth (Post-Injuries)

Tackle Depth:

LT2 : Nathan Thomas – Raw but athletic, expected to develop behind Smith/Richards.

: Nathan Thomas – Raw but athletic, expected to develop behind Smith/Richards. RT2: Hakeem Adeniji, Matt Waletzko, and Ajani Cornelius – All competing for rotational and swing tackle roles. Adeniji brings the most experience, Waletzko has been inconsistent, and Cornelius is a developmental rookie.

Guard Depth:

LG2: Saahdiq Charles – A former Washington Commander starter who offers good mobility but has battled injuries.

Saahdiq Charles – A former Washington Commander starter who offers good mobility but has battled injuries. RG2: T.J. Bass – Posted a 70.4 run-blocking and 64.9 pass-blocking grade in the 2024 preseason. He’s a reliable option who could rotate in early.

Center Depth: Dakoda Shepley – A versatile reserve with NFL experience who can back up at both guard and center.

Strategic Adjustments for 2025

With new starters on the left and right sides of the line, Dallas will need to make key adjustments:

Quick-release passing game to protect Dak Prescott behind a less-experienced unit.

More zones and misdirection runs to neutralize aggressive defensive lines.

Increased tight end help from Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker on edge protection

Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams may also lean into more motion and play-action to create hesitation and disguise the protection schemes.

Survive Early, Thrive Late

While injuries to Tyler Guyton and Robert Jones are unfortunate, the Cowboys are better prepared than most teams to absorb these hits.

With Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, and Terence Steele still anchoring the line—and promising rookie Tyler Booker stepping in—Dallas could emerge stronger once Guyton returns and Booker gains experience.

The key will be avoiding slow starts and protecting Dak Prescott early.

If the group gels quickly and the depth holds, the Cowboys’ offense should still be one of the most dangerous in the NFC.