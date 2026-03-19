Dolphins trading Jaylen Waddle is great news for the Cowboys » Inside The Star

You might be thinking how does the Dolphins trading Jaylen Waddle mess with the Dallas Cowboys at all?

Well, have you taken a look at the draft board lately? The Miami Dolphins pick ahead of the Cowboys, and they now have the worst wide receiver room in all of football.

They released Tyreek Hill earlier this year, and now Waddle was traded to the Denver Bronos, that leaves Jalen Tolbert the former Cowboys WR who just signed with them last week atop of their depth chart!

NFL Draft

Miami is 100% going to be drafting an offensive player now, and before trading Waddle, all mock drafts are different, so don’t take everything I saw to heart, but most of them had them possibly going defense, but it has changed now.

After trading Waddle, combined with the team’s release of Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver position immediately jumps to the top of the Dolphins’ list of needs.

With star wide receivers like Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon potentially available, Miami can choose from an embarrassment of riches. That leaves Dallas in a prime position to select any star defender who falls

It bolds well for Dallas and the hope they can land Mansoor Delane, who is the best corner in the NFL draft, and it helps that nearly 7 of the teams ahead of them need an offensive player rather than going defense.

So far, the Cowboys have hosted a handful of top-30 visits. There are a NFL draft rule allowing teams to invite up to 30 out-of-town prospects to their facility for interviews, medical exams, and meetings before the draft.

Delane, Romello Height, and Omar Cooper are on the visit. Cooper is the only odd one on here. He is a wide receiver from Indiana. They won’t take him, it is just odd.

Back to the other teams ahead of Dallas in the draft, the Raiders are clearly taking Fernando Mendoza. Then you look at teams like the Cardinals, Browns, Washington, Saints, Chiefs, and now Miami, they could all very well could go offense.

The top five or six defenders will be off the board by the time it gets to Dallas, but this trade is bigger than you think for Dallas, because Miami might even take the tight end from Oregon, Kenyon Sadiq if they don’t WR.

Crazier things have happened, but the point of this post stands true, the Cowboys need to draft defense and the best WR on Miami now is a former Cowboys player Jalen Tolbert who signed with them last week.

If things hold true and nothing wild happens, it is pretty fair to bet that it will be about half offense and half defense drafted before it gets to Dallas at 12, and if they land the top corner in the draft that is a win.

If they do, I would then trade the 20th pick, maybe, if a top-30 visit that is projected to go first round is not there for them, get some more day 2 picks.

As of now they only have one of those and it was from the trade with the 49ers last week when they gave them Osa, which I hated then and I will hate it until we see what that pick turns into for the Cowboys.

Let’s see how the next month goes before the draft, but this team is going to need to hit on these two first round picks if they want to have a legit chance in 2026, and sign George Pickens while you are at it, please.

Let’s not wait until the summer. He has been hanging out with CeeDee Lamb, he clearly loves the vibes here!

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class