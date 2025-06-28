Who controls the NFC East as training camp openings near?

Following the NFL Draft’s completion back in April, I predicted that the Washington Commanders would win the NFC East this year.

For a couple of days there, I was less popular around these parts than Stephen A. Smith.

But as I always point out, the only real prediction post that will matter will be the one I drop the morning of the season opener in Philadelphia. And that is still over two months away.

And, in the two months since the draft ended, a lot has changed in Dallas.

Just imagine how much will change in the next nine weeks.

The First 2025 Prediction

Back in April, the NFC East prediction looked like this:

Washington 11-6

Philadelphia 9-8

Dallas 5-12

New York 4-13

The reasoning was two-fold. The Cowboys went into the draft with huge needs at wide receiver and running back.

They ignored the receiver position and let several solid prospects at running back slide by to take a cornerback with a bad leg.

They did take two running backs on the final day. But neither inspired much confidence.

Dallas rectified the first oversight by trading for George Pickens.

They can either shore up the backfield with a trade or shock us all by hitting on one of the two draft picks, or the two free agent veterans they signed.

So, how does the prediction board stand now that trades, signings, and OTAs have concluded? Did Pickens’ make that big of a difference?

The Cowboys’ Prospects

The answer is yes. Adding Pickens improves the Cowboys’ chances to win games that were considered close calls, but still went to their opponents.

Let’s review the schedule first:

Dallas has a much easier schedule in the first half of the season than they do the second. It will be imperative that they win as many as possible before heading to Washington to play the Commanders on Oct. 19th.

After that, the wins are going to be much harder to secure.

The Current Board

Here’s how I see the division shaking out now, based on current rosters. Again, this can, and probably will, change by the end of August.

Washington 12-5

Philadelphia 9-8

Dallas 7-10

New York 4-13

The Cowboys will probably not beat the Eagles on opening night. However, if they do, all bets are off.

Still, what I originally had as losses to Chicago and Carolina are now possible wins for Dallas.

Which means the Cowboys should be 4-2 when they hit D.C. as I don’t see Dallas beating the Packers.

The Cowboys should now be able to handle the Cardinals and the Raiders. They will close with a win over the lowly Giants.

That gives the Cowboys seven wins. They might sneak out with a win at Denver, but what is more probable is a Broncos’ win for now.

At best, Dallas is looking at 8-9.

But I can easily see a second-straight 7-10 season for the Cowboys while hoping I get it wrong.